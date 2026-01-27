The Palm Beaches Executive Survey 2025 Highlights (Video)

self

How are business leaders in the Palm Beaches feeling about the health of their organizations—and what lies ahead in 2026 and beyond?

Kaufman Rossin partnered with the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County to produce the 2025 Palm Beaches Executive Survey. Watch this video for key takeaways on executive optimism, workforce trends, and technology investment shaping today's local business environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.