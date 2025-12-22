AI Leadership: Practicing What We Preach

There are two strands to our world-class AI group: AI advisory, and our expertise in building and deploying AI-enabled solutions. Here, three partners explain how this strategy benefits the firm and our clients.

Marrying subject expertise with technical expertise

Named the world's most innovative law firm by the Financial Times, we're redefining what it means to be a trusted advisor in artificial intelligence. We're not just advising on the future, we're helping to build it.

The breadth and depth of our expertise, combined with the insights generated from building and deploying systems, puts us at the forefront of the marketplace with our AI adoption and advisory capabilities.

Clients come to us for advice because we understand the latest technology, having gained first-hand and first-mover experience. In 2022, we became the first firm to implement generative AI at an enterprise level.

Through our Markets Innovation Group (MIG), a practice comprising lawyers, developers, and technologists, we continue to innovate by building generative AI solutions used internally and directly by our clients. Francesca Bennetts, a London-based partner in MIG, explains: "We have used the last three years to embed the use of generative AI in our lawyers' day-to-day work. We've given our people access to the best tools and provided extensive training, while developing and sharing best practices."

Because our lawyers use generative AI themselves, we can apply their practical experience to inform and refine our products. Our extensive research and development includes testing and developing bespoke methods such as advanced prompt engineering techniques and workflow to ensure our solutions are tailored to our specific needs and those of our clients.

"Where we are unique is that we have invested a significant amount of lawyer time in developing these tools. They marry our legal subject matter expertise with deep technical expertise, which creates a more evolved product."

ContractMatrix, built in collaboration with Harvey and Microsoft, is the firm's flagship tool. Our lawyers are using it to speed up the drafting, reviewing, and negotiating of contracts.

All of our lawyers have access to ContractMatrix, and it is also available as a product for clients to license. In July 2025 we launched Analyze, which allows users to leverage generative AI to streamline reviews and align documents with predefined playbooks or policy requirements.

Most recently, MIG developed ContractMatrix Vantage, another lawyer-led tool, which uses generative AI to conduct complex, precise legal analysis across large portfolios of documents.

"This isn't generic generative AI. We are distilling 20–30 years' worth of legal, market and product knowledge from our lawyers' brains to create solutions that deliver the expertise of the firm within a technology tool. This is functionality that is designed and tested by lawyers to provide a workable, fully tested solution to our clients.

"What's really exciting is seeing previous sceptics become passionate advocates because they can see what we can do with the tools we have built. Now, they are motivating their associates and juniors to engage proactively with AI."

MIG works with lawyers across the firm to identify opportunities where we can deploy generative AI most effectively. One current example is in connection with the Capital Requirements Directive VI (CRD VI), EU financial services rules that will enter into force in January 2027. Together, our Regulatory, Finance and MIG teams are building a ContractMatrix Vantage module to handle loan transfer reviews at scale.

"We've been proactively building a prototype because we know from experience how difficult it can be for our clients to implement regulatory change projects. We've spent time upfront thinking about what an AI-enabled solution could look like, building a prototype, and testing it. Now, we're able to share the results of this investment directly with clients," concluded Francesca.

