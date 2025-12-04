Katrina Rathie On Boards & Responsibilities (Video)

self

Katrina Rathie explores the rising challenges facing boards today from geopolitical risks and supply-chain disruption to generative AI, data governance, and privacy concerns. She discusses how boards can stay informed, learn collectively, and collaborate effectively, while placing AI at the strategic center and aligning it with business priorities and shares practical advice on building strong partnerships, improving decision-making, and strengthening trust in the boardroom.

Originally published 28 Novermber 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.