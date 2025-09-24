ARTICLE
24 September 2025

Episode 130: Marshall Keen, Summer Associate (Podcast)

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

This episode features a conversation with Marshall Keen a summer associate in Foley's Dallas office. In this discussion, he reflects on growing-up in Blanchard, Louisiana, earning his undergraduate degree...
United States Louisiana Corporate/Commercial Law
This episode features a conversation with Marshall Keen a summer associate in Foley's Dallas office. In this discussion, he reflects on growing-up in Blanchard, Louisiana, earning his undergraduate degree from Louisiana Tech University and attending SMU Dedman School of Law. Marshall discusses how he completed undergrad in three years and shares why SMU Law was his first choice. He also gives advice to new law students on how to handle the many uncertainties of the early days of law school and how he navigated finding a job. Marshall also discusses his experience as a summer associate at Foley. Finally, Marshall reflects on the importance of working hard, being humble, and teachable.

Marshall's Profile:

Title: Summer Associate

Foley Office: Dallas

Practice Area: Real Estate

Hometown: Blanchard, LA

College: Louisiana Tech University

Law School: SMU Dedman School of Law

