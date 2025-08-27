Thought Leadership Series: Autism In The Legal Profession (Video)

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion team collaborated with Haley Moss, a neurodiversity expert, lawyer, and the first openly autistic attorney admitted to the Florida Bar, to share her personal journey, explore the experiences of neurodivergent professionals in the legal field, and offer practical strategies for fostering inclusion and accessibility in the workplace. As a sought-after speaker, consultant, and author of five influential books — including Great Minds Think Differently: Neurodiversity for Lawyers and Other Professionals — Haley brought a powerful blend of professional expertise and lived experience to our conversation about disability inclusion.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.