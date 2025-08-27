ARTICLE
27 August 2025

Thought Leadership Series: Autism In The Legal Profession (Video)

FH
Foley Hoag LLP

Contributor

Foley Hoag LLP logo
Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
Explore Firm Details
The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion team collaborated with Haley Moss, a neurodiversity expert, lawyer, and the first openly autistic attorney admitted to the Florida Bar...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Foley Hoag LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion team collaborated with Haley Moss, a neurodiversity expert, lawyer, and the first openly autistic attorney admitted to the Florida Bar, to share her personal journey, explore the experiences of neurodivergent professionals in the legal field, and offer practical strategies for fostering inclusion and accessibility in the workplace. As a sought-after speaker, consultant, and author of five influential books — including Great Minds Think Differently: Neurodiversity for Lawyers and Other Professionals — Haley brought a powerful blend of professional expertise and lived experience to our conversation about disability inclusion.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Foley Hoag LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More