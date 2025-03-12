The Road Ahead: Affirmative Action's Impact On College Enrollment (Video)

In recognition of Black History Month, Buchanan hosted a panel discussion exploring the impact of the Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling and its effects on Black student admissions and job opportunities. This discussion addressed the alarming declines in Black student enrollment at various institutions while highlighting the different experiences of other colleges and law schools.

Moderated by Buchanan's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Lloyd Freeman, the program featured a distinguished panel of speakers, including: Alison Y. Ashe-Card, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Duke University School of Law, Rhasheda S. Douglas, Director of the Minority Student Program, Rutgers Law School and Lauren R. Jackson, Esq., Assistant Dean of Career Services, Howard Law School.

View the recording here or below.

