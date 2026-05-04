Federal Court Approves Landmark Title IX Settlement

A federal court has approved a groundbreaking class action settlement in which a state university will pay $1.6 million and implement comprehensive gender-equity reforms to resolve allegations that it systematically failed to allocate...

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A federal judge in the Southern District of California has approved a class action settlement resolving Title IX claims against a state university brought by current and former female student‑athletes alleging inequities in athletic financial aid. The lawsuit, originally filed in 2022, asserted that the university violated Title IX by failing to allocate athletic scholarships proportionately to female athletes based on participation rates. Plaintiffs sought class‑wide damages and injunctive relief, characterizing the claims as systemic rather than individualized discrimination concerns.

Under the court‑approved settlement, the university will pay $300,000 in class‑wide damages, along with approximately $1.3 million in attorneys’ fees, while expressly denying liability or any admission of wrongdoing. In addition to monetary relief, the agreement requires the university to retain an independent expert to conduct a comprehensive gender‑equity review, develop and implement a gender‑equity plan, and ensure full compliance with Title IX requirements within its athletics program by the end of the 2026–27 academic year. The court approved the settlement in April 2026, noting the unusual nature of class‑wide damages in this context while making no findings on the merits of the underlying claims.

The settlement is being closely watched by higher‑education institutions nationwide, as it represents the first known instance of a university agreeing to class‑wide monetary relief for alleged Title IX athletic aid disparities. The university has stated that it continues to believe its athletics funding practices complied with federal law and emphasized that the resolution avoids extended litigation risk and expense. For colleges and universities, the case underscores the importance of regular audits of athletic participation data, scholarship allocation methods and documentation supporting Title IX compliance, particularly as enforcement scrutiny and private litigation activity continue to increase in higher education generally.

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