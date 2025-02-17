ARTICLE
17 February 2025

The Importance Of Keeping Detailed Records In Conduct Matters

The latest historic claims of harassment concerning Rothschild & Co. demonstrate the importance of maintaining records of disclosures.
Charli Curran

The latest historic claims of harassment concerning Rothschild & Co. demonstrate the importance of maintaining records of disclosures.

As reported by the FT, Rothschild & Co. responded to these historic allegations by conducting extensive searches of their records following an external request from another media outlet and communicating the outcome of these enquiries to staff within days of the request.

As we have seen, matters relating to workplace harassment and the like, whether recent or historic, continue to feature in mainstream media.

One way organisations can prepare for this worst case scenario is to ensure they maintain detailed records of disclosures. By maintaining records, the company will be able to act quickly and understand its position in managing conduct disclosures, which will help inform how it responds publicly. This helps contain the crisis and to an extent, maintain control of the narrative.

By maintaining records, the company will be able to act quickly and understand its position in managing conduct disclosures, which will help inform how it responds publicly.

