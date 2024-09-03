How To Document Workplace Sexual Harassment

No one should have to endure the discomfort and distress of workplace sexual harassment.

Read more to learn how you can effectively document workplace sexual harassment incidents and build a case to get the compensation and justice you deserve.

UNDERSTANDING WORKPLACE SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Before we get into the documentation process, let's look at what constitutes workplace sexual harassment. In New York, sexual harassment includes:

Unwelcome Sexual Advances: Any unsolicited or unwanted sexual approaches, such as flirting, propositions, or attempts to initiate a sexual relationship that make you feel uncomfortable. These advances can be verbal, like making suggestive comments, or physical, like attempting to touch or corner you.

Requests for Sexual Favors: Involves someone asking or pressuring you for sexual favors, often with the implication that your job, promotion, or other workplace benefits depend on your compliance. This can create a coercive environment where you feel forced to comply to avoid negative repercussions.

Verbal or Physical Conduct of a Sexual Nature: This includes inappropriate or offensive remarks, jokes, gestures, or actions that are sexual in nature. Physical conduct might involve unwanted touching, groping, or other forms of physical contact, while verbal conduct could include lewd comments, sexual jokes, or suggestive innuendos.

If you've experienced any of these at the workplace, our attorneys are well-versed in harassment laws and can guide you through the legal avenues available to you.

DOCUMENTING HARASSMENT IN THE WORKPLACE

Keep a Detailed Record: Start documenting each instance of harassment, including dates, times, locations, and individuals involved. Be as specific as possible, noting what was said or done and how it made you feel.

Collect Evidence: Preserve any physical evidence, such as emails, texts, or notes, that support your claims. If there were witnesses to the harassment, gather their contact information for future reference.

Report Incidents: Inform your company's HR department or a trusted supervisor about the harassment you're experiencing. Keep a record of these reports, including who you spoke to and what actions, if any, were taken in response.

‍Consulting with Legal Experts: When you've gathered documentation and feel ready to take the next step, reach out to our New York sexual harassment lawyers at Mizrahi Kroub, LLP. We offer confidential consultations to assess your case and provide tailored legal advice on how to proceed.

