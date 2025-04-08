U.S. Department Of Justice And U.S. Department Of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity And Infrastructure Security Agency Issue New National Security Program To Regulate Foreign Access To Sensitive Data

On January 8, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice (Department or DOJ) issued new rules1 required by then-President Biden's February 2024 Executive Order (EO) 141172 to establish a new regulatory framework aimed at "Preventing Access to Americans' Bulk Sensitive Personal Data and United States Government-Related Data by Countries of Concern."

Specifically:

DOJ's new final rules create a new national security program that establishes:

Certain countries of concern and classes of covered persons with whom transactions involving government-related data or bulk U.S. sensitive personal data will be prohibited or restricted; Specified classes of prohibited and restricted transactions; A process to issue, modify, or rescind licenses authorizing otherwise prohibited or restricted transactions; A process to issue advisory opinions; and Recordkeeping and reporting on transactions to inform investigative, enforcement, and regulatory efforts of the Department.



Under the DOJ's new framework, the sensitive personal data that will trigger prohibitions and restrictions include biometric, human 'omic, personal financial, geolocation, and personal health, along with certain personal identifiers, that exceed bulk thresholds.

Concurrently, CISA released Security Requirements for Restricted Transactions3 under EO 14117.

Given the scale and breadth of the new framework, the new rules and requirements will likely impact a wide range of commercial transactions and relationships.

This article provides key context for the DOJ's and CISA's moves, as well as a summary of the new requirements.

THE NEW RULES ATTEMPT TO ADDRESS THE NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS OF SENSITIVE DATA GETTING INTO THE HANDS OF COUNTRIES OF CONCERN

Both the DOJ's new rules and CISA's requirements stem from ongoing concerns that access by "countries of concern" to Americans' sensitive data raises risks for national security, including cybersecurity risks.

This concern was the impetus behind EO 14117, which tasked the DOJ with issuing regulations restricting acquisitions or other transfers of U.S. government-related data and bulk U.S. sensitive personal data to foreign countries or nationals that have been deemed U.S. adversaries and CISA with addressing "security requirements that might mitigate the risk of access by countries of concern to data from restricted transactions that will be available for public comment."

Shortly after the EO was issued, the National Security Division of the DOJ issued an ANPRM seeking public comment on proposed rules implementing the EO. In response to the comments received on the ANPRM, the DOJ issued an NPRM on October 21, 2024. DOJ's new rules were published in the Federal Register on January 8, 2025.

THE NEW RULES IDENTIFY SIX COUNTRIES OF CONCERN AND DEFINE CLASSES OF COVERED PERSONS

The new rules designate six countries as countries of concern for purposes of the restrictions: China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela.

In addition to these countries, the rules identify four categories of covered persons that face similar restrictions: Foreign entities that are 50% or more owned by a country of concern, organized under the laws of a country of concern, or has its principal place of business in a country of concern; Foreign entities that are 50% or more owned by a covered person; Foreign employees or contractors of countries of concern or entities that are covered persons; and Foreign individuals primarily resident in countries of concern.

To the extent an individual or entity does not fall into these categories, but the DOJ determines them to be, or to have been, controlled by or under the jurisdiction of a country of concern or a covered person, or who acts, has acted, or is likely to act on behalf of such entities, or who knowingly causes or is likely to cause a violation of this part, such persons or entities will be identified in a public list of additional restricted entities.

THE NEW RULES REGULATE (1) SENSITIVE PERSONAL DATA, BROADLY DEFINED TO INCLUDE COVERED PERSONAL IDENTIFIERS, PRECISE GEOLOCATION DATA, BIOMETRIC IDENTIFIERS, HUMAN 'OMIC DATA, PERSONAL HEALTH DATA, AND PERSONAL FINANCIAL DATA, AND (2) GOVERNMENT-RELATED DATA

Sensitive Personal Data

The Department defines "six categories of 'sensitive personal data' that could be exploited by a country of concern to harm U.S. national security if that data is linked or linkable to any identifiable U.S. individual or to a discrete and identifiable group of U.S. persons." The six categories are:

Covered personal identifiers (e.g., names linked to device identifiers, social security numbers, driver's license, or other government identification numbers); Precise geolocation data (e.g., GPS coordinates); Biometric identifiers (e.g., facial images, voice prints and patterns, and retina scans); Human genomic data (e.g., human genomic data, human epigenomic data, human proteomic data, and human transcriptomic data); Personal health data (e.g., height, weight, vital signs, symptoms, test results, diagnosis, and psychological diagnostics); and Personal financial data (e.g., information related to an individual's credit, debit cards, bank accounts, and financial liabilities, including payment history).

Of note, precise geolocation data is defined under the rule as "as data, whether real time or historical, that identifies the physical location of an individual or a device with a precision of within 1,000 meters," which is distinct from the definition of "precise geolocation information" under the Protecting Americans' Data from Foreign Adversaries Act of 2024 (PADFA),4 a similar but distinct new federal law that went into effect in June 2024.

Excluded Data

The Department decided to categorically exclude certain categories of data from the definition of the term "sensitive personal data," such as public or nonpublic data that do not relate to an individual (e.g., trade secrets and proprietary information) and data that is already lawfully publicly available from government records or widely distributed media. Further, personal communications, data incident to travel, and certain informational (expressive) materials are exempt to the extent they are exempt from regulation under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (see later discussion of exemptions).

Bulk Sensitive Personal Data Thresholds. The rules' prohibitions and restrictions will generally apply only to covered data transactions involving sensitive personal data that exceeds certain bulk volume thresholds. The rules establish the following bulk thresholds:

Human genomic data on over 100 U.S. persons;

Biometric identifiers on over 1,000 U.S. persons;

Precise geolocation data on over 1,000 U.S. devices;

Personal health data on over 10,000 U.S. persons;

Personal financial data on over 10,000 U.S. persons;

Certain covered personal identifiers on over 100,000 U.S. persons; or

Any combination of these data types that meets the lowest threshold for any category in the dataset.

These bulk thresholds do not apply to transactions involving certain government related data, which is regulated regardless of the volume.

THE RULES CONTEMPLATE A COMPLEX FRAMEWORK OF PROHIBITED, RESTRICTED, AND EXEMPTED TRANSACTIONS

Prohibited Transactions

The new rules limit or prohibit U.S. persons from engaging in certain classes of transactions that the DOJ deems to pose an unacceptable risk of giving countries of concern or covered persons access to U.S. government-related data (including the Government-Related Location Data List) or bulk sensitive personal data. The rules regulate transactions involving the six categories of data listed above that the Department defines as sensitive personal data that a country of concern or covered person could exploit to harm U.S. national security if that data is linked or linkable to any identifiable U.S. individual or to a discrete and identifiable group of U.S. persons.

Restricted Transactions

Beyond the prohibited transactions, the rules establish restrictions on a wider range of commercial transactions and relationships, to include vendor agreements, employment agreements, and non-passive investment agreements with countries of concern or covered persons.

These restricted transactions would only be permitted if they satisfy CISA's security requirements to mitigate risks from countries of concern or covered persons, which were issued on January 8, 2025, as detailed further below.

Exempt Transactions

Based in part on stakeholder feedback, the rules include additional data transaction exemptions beyond what the DOJ originally contemplated in the ANPRM. For example, under the DOJ rules data transactions will be exempt to the extent they are "ordinarily incident to and part of the provision of telecommunications services." To provide guidance on the scope of this exemption, DOJ gives the example of a U.S. telecommunications service provider exchanging its U.S. subscribers' personal identifiers with a service provider in a country of concern for purposes of provisioning services to the U.S. service provider's U.S. subscribers in the country of concern. Under this example, even if the U.S. service provider were to exceed the bulk threshold, the transfer for the provision of telecommunications services would be exempt.

Exemptions under the new rules include:

Data transactions, other than those involving data brokerage, incidental to telecommunications services;

Transactions incident to "banking, capital markets ... or financial insurance services [and] transfer of personal financial data or covered personal identifiers incidental to" e-commerce;

Investment agreements subject to the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) mitigations;

Drug, medical device, and biological product authorizations;

Clinical trials regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration;

Corporate group transactions;

Transactions required by federal law or international agreements such as those on international civil aviation; and

Official U.S. government activities.

DOJ MAY ISSUE LICENSES AND ADVISORY OPINIONS

The rules authorize the DOJ, with concurrence from the Departments of State, Commerce, Homeland Security, and other relevant agencies, to issue general licenses allowing certain categories of otherwise restricted transactions to proceed under qualifying circumstances.

DOJ could also issue specific licenses in response to applications from parties who disclose the details of their intended transactions. Both general and specific licenses may impose obligations on the recipient, such as disclosure, reporting, recordkeeping, due diligence, certification, and cybersecurity requirements. Approved licenses may be later modified or rescinded based on later obtained information.

The rules also have a process for requesting reconsideration of denied license applications based on new or changed facts. Of note, the DOJ "anticipates that licenses will be issued only in rare circumstances."

The rules also establish a process for DOJ, if requested, to issue advisory opinions addressing the interpretation and application of the regulations to specific – and real, not hypothetical – transactions.

THE RULES SET FORTH RECORDKEEPING AND REPORTING REQUIREMENTS

The new rules do not contemplate any general due diligence recordkeeping, reporting, or compliance requirements for all data transactions. Instead, companies and individuals will be expected to develop and oversee their own compliance programs based on the unique aspects of their programs' risk profiles.

The rules do, however, establish compliance requirements for U.S. persons engaging in restricted transactions, to include implementing a comprehensive internal compliance program, establishing written policies on data security and compliance, conducting annual audits, and maintaining an ongoing accuracy certification process for 10 years of certain data transfer records.

The rules also impose the following reporting requirements for U.S. persons engaged in certain restricted transactions:

Annual reports for U.S. persons engaged in restricted transactions involving cloud-computing services if the company is 25% of more owned by a country of concern or covered person;

Reports for U.S. persons that have rejected an offer from another person to engage in a prohibited transaction involving data brokerage;

Reports for U.S. persons engaged in a covered data transaction involving data brokerage with a foreign non-covered person if the U.S. person knows or suspects that the foreign non-covered person may violate resale restrictions and transfer the data to countries of concern or covered persons; and

Reports for U.S. persons invoking the exemptions for certain data transactions covering regulatory approvals to market a drug, biological product, device, or a combination product in a country of concern.

Finally, the rules authorize the DOJ to investigate potential violations of the new regulations, including holding hearings, deposing witnesses, and issuing subpoenas for witnesses and documents. Violators could face civil and criminal penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

CISA'S SECURITY REQUIREMENTS APPLY TO RESTRICTED TRANSACTIONS UNDER THE NEW REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

As described above, CISA released its Security Requirements for Restricted Transactions5 in January 2025, designed to mitigate the risk of sharing bulk U.S. sensitive personal data with countries of concern or covered persons through restricted transactions. The security requirements are broken into organizational- and covered system-level requirements as well as covered data-level requirements. CISA's requirements are based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, NIST Privacy Framework, and the CISA Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals.

Organizational level requirements include ensuring organizational cybersecurity policies including identifying assets in the covered system, designating governance structures, remediating known exploited vulnerabilities, documenting vendor agreements, implementing a process for approval of new equipment installation, and developing an incident response plan, among other things.

System-level requirements include logical and physical access controls, enforcing multifactor authentication, collecting logs on covered systems, and securely storing logs. Data-level requirements include data minimization, encryption, and privacy enhancing technologies such as homomorphic encryption.

This comprehensive new regulatory framework is intended to address the threat posed by foreign adversaries' access to Americans' sensitive personal data. DOJ is also expected to publish compliance, enforcement, and other guidance in connection with the new rules in the future.

Footnotes

1 https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/01/08/2024-31486/preventing-access-to-us-sensitive-personal-data-and-government-related-data-by-countries-of-concern . Absent a regulatory freeze or recision pursuant to White House direction or Congress overturning the rules using the Congressional Review Act, the new DOJ rules will be effective on April 8, 2025, with additional compliance requirements coming into force on October 6, 2025.

2 https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/03/01/2024-04573/preventing-access-to-americans-bulk-sensitive-personal-data-and-united-states-government-related

3 https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/01/08/2024-31479/notice-of-availability-of-security-requirements-for-restricted-transactions-under-executive-order

4 https://www.congress.gov/118/bills/hr815/BILLS-118hr815enr.pdf.

5 https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/2025-01/Security_Requirements_for_Restricted_Transaction-EO_14117_Implementation508.pdf

Previously published in Pratt's Privacy & Cybersecurity Law Report.

