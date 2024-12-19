ARTICLE
19 December 2024

Data Protection Considerations In The M&A Context

One of the consequences of the proliferation of new data protection laws going into effect around the world is that every deal today is a ‘data deal' in some respects.
Kirk J. Nahra,Ali A. Jessani, and Sarah Litwin
WilmerHale Partner Kirk Nahra, Senior Associate Ali Jessani and Associate Sarah Litwin co-authored an article for the January 2025 issue of Financier Worldwide Magazine, titled "Data protection considerations in the M&A context." This piece discusses the importance of data protection due diligence in the mergers and acquisitions context, especially given the evolving legal landscape.

Excerpt: "Given that every company leverages personal data today in some capacity – whether it is in the consumer context or in the business to business (B2B) or employment settings – and that there are issues related to new technologies that are increasing companies' litigation and enforcement risks (including those related to generative AI (GenAI) and the use of pixels and trackers), data privacy concerns have to be top of mind for companies as they engage in new transactions."

Read the full article.

