Safety As Enterprise Risk (Video)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s enforcement focus is increasingly centered on safety—particularly children’s safety. From AI-powered chatbots and medical tools to platform monitoring and youth protections...

Lowenstein Sandler LLP is a national law firm with over 400 lawyers based in New York, Palo Alto, Roseland, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. We represent clients in virtually every sector of the global economy, with particular strength in the areas of technology, life sciences, and investment funds.

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The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s enforcement focus is increasingly centered on safety—particularly children’s safety. From AI-powered chatbots and medical tools to platform monitoring and youth protections, regulators are scrutinizing how companies design, deploy, and oversee technology, and that scrutiny extends to how organizations collect, monitor, and use incoming data. In this episode of the Cybersecurity Awareness series, partner Kathleen A. McGee explains how companies must take a fresh, proactive approach to safety and data governance.

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Kathleen A. McGee: The FTC is really very focused on safety, and in particular, children's

safety, but safety generally.

So we're talking chat bots and suicide assist, we're talking about medical assist in AI, we're talking about child safety and monitoring on platforms. All of these things require clients to really take a new, fresh look at how they are monitoring and using data that's incoming and who their users are.

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