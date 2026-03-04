Looking Back At The False Claims Act In 2025 – Cybersecurity Remains A Government Focus In 2025 And Beyond

As in years past, the government continued its efforts to combat cybersecurity threats utilizing the False Claims Act (FCA). Overall, 2025 saw the highest FCA recoveries amount to date — over $6.8 billion in recoveries were awarded. With the ongoing Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative, the focus remained on companies' noncompliance with cybersecurity controls and allegations of knowledge of failed security requirements. As the Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative moves into its fifth year, all federal contractors should remain mindful of federal cybersecurity requirements. To keep you apprised of the current enforcement trends and the status of the law, Bradley's Government Enforcement and Investigations Practice Group is pleased to present the False Claims Act: 2025 Year in Review, our 14th annual review of significant FCA cases, developments, and trends.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.