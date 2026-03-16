The American Bar Association's Criminal Justice Section White Collar Crime Institute

On March 11 – March 13, 2026, Arnold & Porter partners will speak at the ABA Criminal Justice Section's White Collar Crime Institute in San Diego, offering perspectives on evolving enforcement priorities, False Claims Act defense, ethics and rule of law challenges, and consumer protection developments. Our team will join leading practitioners and government officials to examine the most pressing issues shaping today's white collar landscape.

Throughout the conference, we will share key takeaways and timely analysis on Enforcement Edge, highlighting emerging enforcement trends, practical defense strategies, and what these developments mean for companies, boards, and compliance professionals navigating heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Paul Fishman – "ETHICS – REDUX Threats to the Rule of Law" (March 13, 2026)

The panel will explore the professional and ethical obligations of the white collar community to confront the challenges to the rule of law and the criminal justice system.

Giselle Joffre – "Defending False Claims Act Cases" (March 11, 2026)

Panelists will cover topics such as potential FCA liability related to executive orders, DOJ's Cyber Fraud Initiative, cooperation credit policies, and the latest constitutional challenges to the FCA's qui tam provisions.

Lisa Re – "Stark Law, Anti-Kickback and EKRA Enforcement Developments" (March 11, 2026)

This panel session will review the basic prohibitions and exceptions under the Stark Law, the Anti-Kickback Statute, the Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act ("EKRA"), and the relationship between these statutes and claims under the False Claims Act.

Burden Walker – "Protecting the American Consumer: Trump Administration Consumer Protection Priorities" (March 11, 2026)

The panel will explore the consumer protection priorities of the Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission, and Food and Drug Administration during the second Trump administration.

Baruch Weiss – "Significant Legal Developments in the Regions – Northeast Region" (March 11, 2026)

Panelists will highlight new developments and trends in each region of the United States to better inform attorneys of strategies and arguments used in litigating white collar cases.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.