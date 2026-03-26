FinCEN Imposes Record Penalty On Broker-Dealer: Compliance Lessons Going Forward

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) imposed an unprecedented $80 million penalty on a broker-dealer for years of inadequate...

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.

Article Insights

Gabriel Caballero Jr.’s articles from Holland & Knight are most popular: within Criminal Law topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Law Firm industries Holland & Knight are most popular: within Strategy topic(s)

Highlights

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) imposed an unprecedented $80 million penalty on a broker-dealer for years of inadequate anti-money laundering controls, unreviewed surveillance reports and chronic underinvestment in compliance.

Alleged backdating of nearly 400 documents in response to regulator inquiries transformed long-standing compliance weaknesses into an aggravated enforcement case, signaling zero tolerance for misleading regulators.

This Holland & Knight alert discusses the case, how FinCEN applies its enforcement factors and provides broader compliance implications for broker-dealers.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) entered into a consent order on March 6, 2026, imposing an $80 million civil money penalty against a global broker-dealer (Broker-Dealer) – the largest Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) enforcement action ever brought against a broker-dealer. The FinCEN action arose from the Broker-Dealer's alleged willful failure to implement an effective anti-money laundering (AML) program from approximately March 2018 through June 2024.

FinCEN's announcement was coordinated alongside parallel and contemporaneously settled enforcement actions announced by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Of the $80 million penalty, $5 million is suspended pending a compliance lookback review. After crediting the SEC and FINRA penalties, each of which were $20 million, the Broker-Dealer owes an immediate $35 million to the Treasury Department. Despite these record-setting penalties assessed against the Broker-Dealer, no individuals were charged by FinCEN, FINRA or the SEC.

The action arrives at a moment of heightened regulatory focus on the broker-dealer industry. The Treasury Department's recently released 2026 National Money Laundering Risk Assessment identifies broker-dealers – approximately 3,300 firms with total assets of approximately $6.4 trillion – as having significant exposure to customers seeking to disguise illicit proceeds within otherwise legitimate trades or engage in fraudulent trading activity.

As discussed below, the consent order illustrates how FinCEN applies its enforcement factors and provides broader compliance implications for broker-dealers.

FinCEN's Enforcement Factors and Required Remedial Measures

The FinCEN consent order applies each of the 10 factors from FinCEN's August 2020 Statement on Enforcement of the BSA.

Key findings include:

The Broker-Dealer's alleged failures resulted in at least 160 unfiled suspicious activity reports (SARs) involving "numerous fraud schemes that ultimately caused significant economic harm to innocent investors."

The firm "significantly impaired FinCEN's mission" by enabling customers "with reported ties to illicit actors and a nexus to Russia and Venezuela" to trade undetected.

Management had "ample notice" of deficiencies through repeated examinations but failed to act.

The firm's underinvestment allowed it to "avoid significant expenses," making noncompliance a de facto cost-saving measure.

At its core, FinCEN found that the Broker-Dealer "failed to devote adequate resources to ensure compliance with the BSA." Until late 2021, just four employees – each with other responsibilities and none with prior AML experience – reviewed more than 100 unique reports producing thousands or millions of line items annually. Key trade surveillance reports went entirely unreviewed for stretches ranging from months to four years, and employees applied arbitrary filters to reduce alert volume. FinCEN further alleged that in many instances, the Broker-Dealer learned of customer misconduct only after being notified by outside parties, such as clearing firms that refused to process certain transactions – not through the Broker-Dealer's own surveillance or due diligence processes.

The consent order alleges that one Broker-Dealer employee falsified nearly 400 documents in response to formal FINRA requests, and a second employee falsified records and backdated firm policies to suggest earlier implementation. Both employees were subsequently terminated. FinCEN treated these misrepresentations as a significant aggravating factor under the "pervasiveness of wrongdoing within an entity" factor, noting "when a regulator uncovered the substantial flaws in Broker-Dealer's controls, Broker-Dealer personnel altered records and provided false information in an attempt to cover up the violations."

FinCEN afforded some credit to the Broker-Dealer's own remedial efforts, including taking into account that the Broker-Dealer agreed to enter into multiple agreements tolling the statute of limitations and provided written submissions of the historical facts of the matter. However, the Broker-Dealer received less credit than it might otherwise have secured because FinCEN determined its efforts were "not prompt."

In addition to the penalty amount, FinCEN's consent order requires the Broker-Dealer to engage a qualified independent SAR Lookback Consultant at its own expense to determine whether customer activity during the relevant time period was properly identified and reported. Within 180 days, the Broker-Dealer must deliver a detailed SAR Lookback Report to FinCEN summarizing methodology, findings and all covered transactions requiring SAR filings. The Broker-Dealer must make interim reports, drafts, work papers and supporting materials available to FinCEN on request. Within 90 days of the report's delivery, all identified SARs must be filed (with one 60-day extension available as of right; additional extensions require FinCEN's sole discretion). FinCEN will then determine whether the Broker-Dealer has satisfied conditions necessary to avoid payment of the remaining $5 million suspended penalty.

FINRA's Parallel Enforcement Action and Individual Accountability

Parallel to the FinCEN action, FINRA imposed a $20 million fine through a separate Letter of Acceptance, Waiver and Consent, finding that the Broker-Dealer failed to maintain an AML program reasonably designed to achieve BSA compliance over nearly a decade, in violation of FINRA Rules 3310 and 2010. The action highlighted systemic deficiencies in both supervisory and AML frameworks, including the firm's failure to surveil trillions of shares in low-priced over-the-counter (OTC) transactions.

As early as 2013, FINRA identified AML deficiencies and recommended enhanced electronic surveillance, citing the Broker-Dealer's "high trade volume as a market maker in low-priced securities." The Broker-Dealer committed in writing to corrective action. In 2016, FINRA again found controls inadequate, noting the firm traded nearly 4,500 "low-priced Pink Sheet securities" while failing to address red flags.

FINRA also focused on the competency of compliance personnel. For example, the firm's AML compliance officer was personally aware of FINRA cautions in 2014, 2017 and 2018 – yet the BSA officer delegated oversight to a newly hired head of trading compliance who lacked AML experience. Similarly, when three senior surveillance team members departed in early 2017, the team was restocked with junior replacements, and the Broker-Dealer promoted an individual who lacked management experience to head trading compliance.

The SEC's Parallel Action and 2023 Risk Alert

Through a cease and desist order, the SEC found that the Broker-Dealer willfully violated Section 17(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 17a-8 thereunder by failing to file suspicious activity reports in connection with its equity trading business. Particularly, the Broker-Dealer failed to maintain a surveillance program reasonably designed to detect and report suspicious OTC activity, resulting in approximately 150 unfiled SARs and a $20 million penalty. The SEC's settled action covered February 2019 through March 2022. In determining to settle with the Broker-Dealer, the SEC also took remedial measures into account, including the firm's "increase in AML compliance staffing, updated AML exception reports, revised processes for SAR consideration and filing, retention of third-party consultants to conduct a comprehensive review of the firm's AML compliance program, supervision and review protocols, and new trade surveillance tools."

The overall theme of the SEC action – as well as the parallel FinCEN and FINRA actions – is that the Broker-Dealer paid insufficient attention to adequate compliance staffing and resources. Notably, however, none of the recent actions against the Broker-Dealer involved charges against any individuals. Nevertheless, this theme echoes one of the major observations of the SEC's July 2023 Risk Alert, "Observations from Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Examinations of Broker-Dealers," which stated that broker-dealers "did not appear to devote sufficient resources, including staffing, to AML compliance given the volume and risks of their businesses." Indeed, the Broker-Dealer consent order reflects many of the deficiencies flagged in the SEC's July 2023 Risk Alert:

SEC 2023 Risk Alert Deficiency Broker-Dealer Violation Insufficient AML resources and staffing Four employees reviewing more than 100 reports; staffing inadequate for $70 billion in OTC trading volume Policies/procedures not consistently implemented Reports unreviewed for months to years; arbitrary filtering; no written surveillance guidance Deficient independent testing Audits failed to identify surveillance gaps or test prior remediation Training not tailored to firm's risks No formal AML training before November 2021; "trial-by-fire" onboarding Inadequate Customer Identification Program/Customer Due Diligence (CIP/CDD) Uniform CDD regardless of risk; entity accounts opened without identifying beneficial owners

Broader Enforcement Landscape and Penalty Structure

The action is part of a broader enforcement effort targeting broker-dealer AML failures. The Treasury Department's 2026 National Money Laundering Risk Assessment documents show that during the assessment period, the SEC and FINRA brought a combined 46 enforcement actions against broker-dealers for AML/Countering the Financing of Terrorism deficiencies.

In addition to federal regulators, state regulators are also active: on March 10, 2026, the New Jersey Bureau of Securities entered a consent order against another broker dealer for AML failures, including failure to verify hundreds of customer identities and failure to detect manipulative trading.

Canadian regulators Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada and Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization have separately charged the Broker-Dealer for alleged AML and terrorist-financing violations, citing many of the same failures.

Key Takeaways

Falsification Is the Ultimate Aggravating Factor: The alleged falsification of nearly 400 documents transformed negligence into affirmative concealment by the Broker-Dealer, even though the employees who undertook such conduct avoided charges. Firms must enforce zero-tolerance policies for falsification of compliance records.

The alleged falsification of nearly 400 documents transformed negligence into affirmative concealment by the Broker-Dealer, even though the employees who undertook such conduct avoided charges. Firms must enforce zero-tolerance policies for falsification of compliance records. Treat Examination Findings as Enforcement Previews: FinCEN treated Broker-Dealer's pattern of acknowledging deficiencies from 2013 onward without remediating as an aggravating factor. The SEC's Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Examination Priorities confirm that the Division of Examinations will continue to focus on whether broker-dealers are appropriately tailoring AML programs to their business model and associated risks, adequately conducting independent testing and remediating findings.

FinCEN treated Broker-Dealer's pattern of acknowledging deficiencies from 2013 onward without remediating as an aggravating factor. The SEC's Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Examination Priorities confirm that the Division of Examinations will continue to focus on whether broker-dealers are appropriately tailoring AML programs to their business model and associated risks, adequately conducting independent testing and remediating findings. Expect Multi-Agency and Multilevel Enforcement, Including the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC): The coordinated federal action – plus New Jersey state and Canadian regulatory actions – signals simultaneous exposure to scrutiny from FinCEN, SEC, FINRA, state regulators and foreign authorities. The SEC's FY 2026 exam priorities also include review of whether broker-dealers are monitoring and complying with OFAC sanctions. Recent OFAC settlements have underscored sanctions risks for broker dealers. Sanctions compliance is now squarely within the AML examination framework.

The coordinated federal action – plus New Jersey state and Canadian regulatory actions – signals simultaneous exposure to scrutiny from FinCEN, SEC, FINRA, state regulators and foreign authorities. The SEC's FY 2026 exam priorities also include review of whether broker-dealers are monitoring and complying with OFAC sanctions. Recent OFAC settlements have underscored sanctions risks for broker dealers. Sanctions compliance is now squarely within the AML examination framework. Prompt Remediation Is Important: When issues are identified, firms promptly and adequately gather relevant facts to determine whether concerns exist and, if so, should promptly design and execute a thoughtful remediation plan.

When issues are identified, firms promptly and adequately gather relevant facts to determine whether concerns exist and, if so, should promptly design and execute a thoughtful remediation plan. Ensure Surveillance Systems Are Functioning, Not Merely Installed: Unreviewed reports, arbitrary filters and design flaws are failures FinCEN may treat as willful.

Unreviewed reports, arbitrary filters and design flaws are failures FinCEN may treat as willful. Invest in Technology and People with Genuine Authority: The Broker-Dealer had trade surveillance tools in place, but without adequate staffing, training and board-level support, the technology was insufficient. To mitigate enforcement risk, a BSA officer must have "appropriate authority, independence, and access to resources."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.