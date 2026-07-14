All Things Protest: Blue & Gold And Late Is Late

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Crowell & Moring's podcast explores recent Federal Circuit and Court of Federal Claims decisions that clarify critical procedural rules in government contract bid protests. The episode examines how the Blue & Gold waiver rule and the "late is late" principle for electronic submissions impact procurement challenges and contractor rights.
Crowell & Moring’s “All Things Protest” podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest litigation, key developments in high-profile cases, and best practices in state and federal procurement. In this episode, Crowell's Christian Curran, Zachary Schroeder, and Bryan Dewan discuss a recent Federal Circuit appeal on the Blue & Gold waiver rule, and a Court of Federal Claims protest about the "late is late" rule in the world of electronic proposal submissions.