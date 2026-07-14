ARTICLE
14 July 2026

All Things Protest: Blue & Gold And Late Is Late

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

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Crowell & Moring's podcast explores recent Federal Circuit and Court of Federal Claims decisions that clarify critical procedural rules in government contract bid protests. The episode examines how the Blue & Gold waiver rule and the "late is late" principle for electronic submissions impact procurement challenges and contractor rights.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Christian Curran,Zachary Schroeder, and Bryan Dewan

Crowell & Moring’s “All Things Protest” podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest litigation, key developments in high-profile cases, and best practices in state and federal procurement. In this episode, Crowell's Christian Curran, Zachary Schroeder, and Bryan Dewan discuss a recent Federal Circuit appeal on the Blue & Gold waiver rule, and a Court of Federal Claims protest about the "late is late" rule in the world of electronic proposal submissions.

Cases discussed in this episode:

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Christian Curran
Christian Curran
Photo of Zachary Schroeder
Zachary Schroeder
Photo of Bryan Dewan
Bryan Dewan
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