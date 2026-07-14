All Things Protest: Blue & Gold And Late Is Late

Crowell & Moring’s “All Things Protest” podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest litigation, key developments in high-profile cases, and best practices in state and federal procurement. In this episode, Crowell's Christian Curran, Zachary Schroeder, and Bryan Dewan discuss a recent Federal Circuit appeal on the Blue & Gold waiver rule, and a Court of Federal Claims protest about the "late is late" rule in the world of electronic proposal submissions.

Cases discussed in this episode:

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