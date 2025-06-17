How To File A Small Claims Court Case In Florida Without A Lawyer

We've all been there.

Maybe it's when you hired a handyman to repair your fence but left with only half the panels up.

Maybe it was when you paid for a new website, but the developer stopped returning calls.

Perhaps it was when someone backed into your parked car and then drove away.

It could have been when the apartment complex didn't fix the air conditioner or when the TV broke, but the store refused to issue a refund.

In all those cases, and so many more, you deserve compensation, even if it is just getting your money back. While you always want to consult a lawyer as a first step, Florida has a clear pathway for you to avoid paying significant legal fees by handling the case by yourself.

If you believe you are owed less than $8,000, then you could easily try to recover that amount in small claims court.

While you can handle a small claims court case by yourself, the attorneys at The Orlando Law Group can help you with any questions you might have along the way.

What is eligible for small claims court

The key for small claims court is that you believe the amount owed to you is under $8,000, not including any court costs, attorneys' fees or interest on the settlement. There is no minimum level either. You can sue for less than $100, although the court costs will probably be more than $100 in most small claims cases!

If the monetary amount is correct, traditional small claims court cases cover eight types of cases in Florida. According to the Florida Court System, those are:

Auto Negligence

Goods Sold

Work Done/Materials Furnished

Money Lent

Promissory Note

Return of Stolen Property from Pawnbroker

Return of Property from a Government Agency

Account Stated (collection of a bad debt)

In each of these cases, a statute of limitations may apply. If you believe your case is more than a couple of years old, let The Orlando Law Group check to make sure you can still file it.

The first steps of a case

As with any legal action, it is always best to try and settle the case without a lawsuit. Keep trying to reach the person or business who you believe should be compensating you and document every correspondence.

As part of that process, let them know that you will be filing a small claims case against the person or company and provide the date.

For instance, a simple email to the company saying this would be a good start:

"Dear [Name],

On [date], I paid you $600 to repair my fence, but the work was never completed. I request a full refund by [date, at least 7–14 days from the letter]. If not, I'll pursue legal action in small claims court."

At the end of the time you have given to make the payment, if there is no action, you should then file your case by submitting the required forms and paperwork.

Every county court system may be a little different, and it is important to file a claim in the county where the issue arose, so please check each county court. In Orange County, you can purchase a packet of all forms needed for just $2.

The primary form is the "Statement of Claim." This form is relatively basic. In fact, other than name, address and phone number, there is one basic question in Orange County's form is "The above named Plaintiff(s) sue(s) the above named Defendant(s) for: (Explain your claim here)."

With that form, you'll need to go to the courthouse and file the needed paperwork and pay the associated costs for the small claim case. In Orange County, it is based on the amount in the claim and range from $55 to $300.

Pre-trial conference and mediation

As with any court action, you have to let the opposing party know that you have sued them. Most people are familiar with this process from TV shows and movies, where someone has been "served."

To serve your opposing party, contact the local sheriff's office and they will find and serve the opposing party with the notice of a lawsuit. In Orange and Seminole counties, it costs just $40 to pay the sheriff's office to perform this service.

Once they are served and have an opportunity to respond or countersue, the courts will hold a pre-trial conference that can include a mediation process between the two parties.

The hope is that when sitting in the courthouse, you will be able to work out a compromise or simply receive the total amount owed. The courts understand it is much better and cheaper if you can solve the issue without a trial.

The trial and your victory

If you were not able to come to a resolution during the pre-trial conference or mediation, the next step is a full trial. This is traditionally just in front of a judge for a small claims case, but you can request a jury trial if you would like. Just remember, a jury trial means you will need to convince more people that you deserve to win, not just the judge.

At the trial, it is critically important to be prepared. You need to have all documents and correspondence easily available. You need to make sure any witnesses are there and that you have talked to them about what the witness saw or heard.

And during the trial, you'll need to remain calm and precise. Respond to questions from the judge, understanding the rules. While outbursts in court make good TV, they may hurt your case in small claims court.

After the trial, either that day or by mail, the judge will render his or her decision.

When you win your case, hopefully, collection will not be difficult. If there are any issues, it is highly recommended that you file a lien against the company or person you sued. File the lien with the comptroller or clerk of your county. You can also file for a garnishment of wages and refer the bill to a collection agency.

The good news with small claims cases is that there is a lot of help for you along the way. Of course, The Orlando Law Group can help, but many county courts have divisions to help. For instance, the Orange County Clerk of the Courts has a self-help center specifically for small claims court and other legal matters you can handle yourself.

The attorneys at The Orlando Law Group helps individuals and businesses on a wide range of matters in Orlando, Waterford Lakes, Altamonte Springs, Winter Garden, Lake Nona, St. Cloud, Kissimmee, and throughout Central Florida.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.