Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — January 2026

Recent M&A Activity:

December 1, 2025: Paragon Energy Solutions, a provider of nuclear energy technology products, was acquired by Mirion Technologies (NYS: MIR) for $585 million.

December 4, 2025: Lynkwell, which provides electric vehicle charging services, was acquired by Nayax (TAE: NYAX) for $25.9 million. The company will receive a contingent payout of an undisclosed amount based on certain profitability metrics within the first 12 months post-closing.

December 10, 2025: Syntholene Energy (TSX: ESAF) acquired GK Resources through a reverse merger for an undisclosed amount.

December 15, 2025: The Phase Change Materials and Microencapsulation Business of Microtek Laboratories was acquired by Alexium International Group (ASX: AJX) for $2.17 million. This acquisition will integrate Microtek's Dayton, Ohio manufacturing plant and intellectual property with Alexium's existing US operations, strengthening supply-chain resiliency and broadening its PCM and flame-retardant product portfolio.

December 18, 2025: Topos, a developer of a data and insights platform to help clean energy project teams accelerate due diligence and project permitting, was acquired by LandGate for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition solidifies LandGate's position as the definitive vertical authority for data center and renewable energy site assessment and capital deployment in the US.

