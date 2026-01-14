ARTICLE
14 January 2026

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — January 2026

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
Paragon Energy Solutions, a provider of nuclear energy technology products, was acquired by Mirion Technologies (NYS: MIR) for $585 million.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Recent M&A Activity:

December 1, 2025: Paragon Energy Solutions, a provider of nuclear energy technology products, was acquired by Mirion Technologies (NYS: MIR) for $585 million.

December 4, 2025: Lynkwell, which provides electric vehicle charging services, was acquired by Nayax (TAE: NYAX) for $25.9 million. The company will receive a contingent payout of an undisclosed amount based on certain profitability metrics within the first 12 months post-closing.

December 10, 2025: Syntholene Energy (TSX: ESAF) acquired GK Resources through a reverse merger for an undisclosed amount.

December 15, 2025: The Phase Change Materials and Microencapsulation Business of Microtek Laboratories was acquired by Alexium International Group (ASX: AJX) for $2.17 million. This acquisition will integrate Microtek's Dayton, Ohio manufacturing plant and intellectual property with Alexium's existing US operations, strengthening supply-chain resiliency and broadening its PCM and flame-retardant product portfolio.

December 18, 2025: Topos, a developer of a data and insights platform to help clean energy project teams accelerate due diligence and project permitting, was acquired by LandGate for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition solidifies LandGate's position as the definitive vertical authority for data center and renewable energy site assessment and capital deployment in the US.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Thomas R. Burton III
Thomas R. Burton III
Photo of Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More