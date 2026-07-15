ARTICLE
15 July 2026

MintzTech Connect: All Things Technology — July 2026

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
This edition examines critical issues in venture financing and corporate governance, including whether current SAFE liquidation terms adequately protect investors in acquisition scenarios and what makes an effective private company board member. The newsletter also spotlights LEA Technologies, a company transforming data management for registered investment advisers.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Daniel I. DeWolf and Samuel Effron
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Daniel I. DeWolf’s articles from Mintz are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries
Mintz are most popular:
  • within Strategy, Real Estate and Construction and Transport topic(s)

One of the defining characteristics of the startup ecosystem is its constant evolution. As founders, investors, and other stakeholders navigate changing market conditions, the legal and business frameworks that support emerging companies continue to evolve as well. In this edition of MintzTech Connect, we examine several important issues at the intersection of venture financing, corporate governance, and innovation.

Our first article, “Should Investors Demand Better Liquidation Terms for SAFEs?,” takes a fresh look at one of the most widely used financing instruments in the startup market. While SAFEs have become the standard for many early-stage financings, we explore whether current market terms adequately protect investors when a company is acquired before a SAFE converts into equity and consider how certain common sense changes could create a more balanced outcome for investors.

Our second article, “How to Be an Effective Board Member for a Private Company,” provides a practical guide for directors serving on private company boards. Rachel Gholston and Annie Cho outline the fiduciary duties of care, loyalty, and oversight, discuss common conflict-of-interest scenarios, and offer actionable recommendations for directors seeking to provide effective governance and strategic guidance as companies grow.

Finally, in our client spotlight, we feature LEA Technologies, an innovative company helping registered investment advisers eliminate clerical work and deliver clean, structured data into the core systems firms rely on every day.

Contents

// Should Investors Demand Better Liquidation Terms for SAFEs?

// How to Be an Effective Board Member for a Private Company

// Client Spotlight: LEA Technologies

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Daniel I. DeWolf
Daniel I. DeWolf
Photo of Samuel Effron
Samuel Effron
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More