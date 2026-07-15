MintzTech Connect: All Things Technology — July 2026

One of the defining characteristics of the startup ecosystem is its constant evolution. As founders, investors, and other stakeholders navigate changing market conditions, the legal and business frameworks that support emerging companies continue to evolve as well. In this edition of MintzTech Connect, we examine several important issues at the intersection of venture financing, corporate governance, and innovation.

Our first article, “Should Investors Demand Better Liquidation Terms for SAFEs?,” takes a fresh look at one of the most widely used financing instruments in the startup market. While SAFEs have become the standard for many early-stage financings, we explore whether current market terms adequately protect investors when a company is acquired before a SAFE converts into equity and consider how certain common sense changes could create a more balanced outcome for investors.

Our second article, “How to Be an Effective Board Member for a Private Company,” provides a practical guide for directors serving on private company boards. Rachel Gholston and Annie Cho outline the fiduciary duties of care, loyalty, and oversight, discuss common conflict-of-interest scenarios, and offer actionable recommendations for directors seeking to provide effective governance and strategic guidance as companies grow.

Finally, in our client spotlight, we feature LEA Technologies, an innovative company helping registered investment advisers eliminate clerical work and deliver clean, structured data into the core systems firms rely on every day.

Contents

// Should Investors Demand Better Liquidation Terms for SAFEs?

// How to Be an Effective Board Member for a Private Company

// Client Spotlight: LEA Technologies