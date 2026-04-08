Reclaiming Store Labor: Put Hours Back On The Sales Floor

Retailers are not short on labor effort — they are short on productive, customer-facing time. Over the last decade, store operations have absorbed growing complexity: tighter delivery windows...

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Shifting Time From Tasks to Customers

Retailers are not short on labor effort — they are short on productive, customer-facing time. Over the last decade, store operations have absorbed growing complexity: tighter delivery windows, more frequent price changes, more frequent resets to keep up with product trends, omnichannel fulfillment, promotional churn, and exception-driven work that pulls associates off the floor at exactly the wrong moments.

The result is a familiar pattern. Associates spend a growing share of their day reacting — receiving late trucks, reworking price changes, hunting inventory, picking digital orders — while customer engagement is squeezed into whatever time remains. Importantly, this erosion rarely shows up clearly in labor budgets. Total hours may be flat or even declining, yet execution suffers and the in‑store experience deteriorates.

Consumers who choose to shop in-store are making a deliberate tradeoff, sacrificing convenience in exchange for interaction, assistance, or expertise that cannot be replicated online. When customer-facing time is not meaningfully utilized, the in-store experience loses its justification. As a result, this time must be both visible and valuable to sustain consumer engagement and loyalty.

This is not a staffing problem. It is a process design problem.

Most store processes were not designed around a single governing principle: protect customer‑facing time as a scarce and valuable resource. Instead, work arrives when it arrives, tasks are sequenced for upstream convenience, and stores absorb the variability. The mantra for many retailers is to shift work from corporate or supply chain down to the stores, where the hourly rates are less, but that is not always the optimal approach. Hourly rates might be lower, but each of those hours focused on a task takes away from critical customer interactions that can convert visits to additional transactions and sales.

Retailers that confront this trend start by asking these critical questions:

Which processes force reactive labor?

Where does variability create rework?

What tasks can be simplified or eliminated?

What tasks can be performed more efficiently through better use of technology?

Which tasks truly require execution during peak selling hours?

Answering these questions consistently reveals a meaningful opportunity: reclaim hours already in the system and redeploy them where they can drive incremental sales, service, and conversion.

The Guiding Principle: Design Around Customer Time

Customer‑facing time should be managed the way retailers manage in‑stocks or inventory turns, i.e., measured, protected, and actively governed.

Leading operators flip the traditional logic of store operations. Instead of asking, “How do we get all the work done?” they ask, “How do we ensure the right work happens at the right time, with the least disruption to customers?”

Three principles consistently differentiate high‑performing store models.

1. Proactive Operational Visibility

Stores must move from reactive to intentional staffing by gaining clear line-of-sight into workload variables. This principle encompasses Inbound Visibility and Delivery Reliability, properly timed product execution tasks, ensuring that managers can plan labor around known off the sales floor tasks, stock keeping unit (SKU) volumes and arrival windows rather than reshuffling on the fly.

2. Frictionless Product and Workflow Flow

The goal of every store process should be to minimize touches and move value directly to the customer. This summarizes the needs of backroom and truck-to-floor execution and omnichannel fulfillment by focusing on reducing handoffs, streamlining pick-and-pack workflows, and ensuring product does not sit idle in the backroom.

3. Strategic Task Sequencing

Work that does not require customer presence — price changes, staging, packing, price changes, signing, resets, product cut-ins, and administrative routines — should be deliberately pushed outside peak traffic windows.

When these principles are applied consistently, stores unlock time previously lost to friction and variability.

The Work: 6 Store Processes That Matter Most

While every retailer’s operating model is different, labor leakage is remarkably consistent. The biggest gains typically come from focusing on six core store processes:

1. Inbound Visibility and Delivery Reliability

Unplanned deliveries force managers to reshuffle labor on the fly. Even modest improvements in advance notice and delivery windows reduce disruption.

2. Backroom and Truck‑to‑Floor Execution

Product sitting in the backroom delays sales and consumes labor. Proper timing of product allocations, streamlining unload sequencing and reducing touches accelerates flow.

3. Merchandising, Pricing, and Change Management

Resets and price changes are necessary but often poorly sequenced, pulling associates off the floor during peak hours.

4. Omnichannel Fulfillment

Without clear prioritization rules, buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS) and ship‑from‑store tasks compete directly with customer service.

5. Front‑End and Daily Routines

Opening, closing, and service desk routines often include hidden redundancy that erodes selling time.

6. Enablers: Labor, Tools, and Governance

Sustained improvement requires labor aligned to traffic, tools that surface exceptions, and clear store‑level decision rights.

The Outcome: Reinvesting Time Where It Matters

Reclaiming store labor is not about asking associates to work harder. It is about removing friction, so their effort translates into customer impact.

Retailers that redesign store processes around customer time consistently achieve:

More hours on the floor during peak traffic

More accurate and faster execution with fewer errors

Improved conversion and customer satisfaction

Reduced manager overload and burnout

Critically, these gains can be achieved without increasing total labor spending. In many cases, simplification allows retailers to absorb growth — more SKUs, more channels, more change — with the same or fewer hours.

For leadership teams, this work creates a practical bridge between strategy and execution. It translates high‑level objectives — growth, margin, and customer experience — into tangible changes in how stores operate every day.

The retailers that win are not those with the most labor. They are the ones that use it best.

To learn more about how Ankura’s Store Operations practice can help your organization, contact any of our team members — we would love to talk with you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.