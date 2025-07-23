SEC Staff Updates Compliance And Disclosure Interpretations On Schedules 13D/G

On July 11, 2025, the Staff of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance revised 18 C+DIs regarding Schedules 13D/G, largely to conform to the SEC's October 2023 rule amendments, which, most significantly, shortened the deadlines applicable to such filings (described in our October 2023 Advisory). Many of the updated C+DIs correct or update rule references, and/or reflect the new filing date deadlines. The substantive changes include the following:



The revised answer to Question 101.01 clarifies that if a security holder has not acquired any securities since the effective date of an issuer's registration of securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on Form 10, it must file a Schedule 13G (and is not permitted to file a Schedule 13D). The answer continues to note that if the security holder has acquired any securities since the registration effective date, the security holder must consider the application of the 12-month look-back rule to periods prior to effectiveness.



Under the revised answer to Question 103.06, when one group member transfers its securities to a parent who is a Schedule 13G filer but has not acted as a group with the other members, the parent must file an amended Schedule 13G if becoming the direct beneficial owner of the transferred securities constitutes a material change in the information the parent previously disclosed.



Under the revised answer to Question 104.02, all Schedule 13G filers, without regard to the basis of their filing a Schedule 13G, must file an amendment to report any material changes in the information previously disclosed.



Under the revised answer to Question 107.01, if major shareholders who beneficially own, in the aggregate, more than 5% of an issuer's registered voting class of equity securities, retain an investment advisor to persuade the issuer to revise or drop a rights offering, a group has formed because the shareholders have acted as a group for the common purpose or goal or holding their securities (by their joint decision to retain an investment advisor in a collective attempt to gain influence over a management decision). A shareholder will cease to be a member of the group when it no longer acts as a group with the other group members for the purpose of holding the equity securities of the issuer.



