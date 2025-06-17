ESG: Here To Stay Or Gone Tomorrow? (Podcast)

The environmental, social, and governance (ESG) landscape is facing unprecedented turbulence in 2025, with political shifts, economic headwinds, and regulatory divergence creating a complex environment for businesses worldwide.

In our latest podcast, Matthew Townsend and Jochem Spaans unpack the realities behind the headlines, offering expert analysis and practical guidance for navigating this evolving terrain, including:

The Trump effect on ESG in the U.S.: How is President Trump's return to the White House reshaping ESG policy in the U.S?

Asset managers and climate alliances: Why are major asset managers withdrawing from global climate alliances, and what does this mean for the future of sustainable investment strategies?

Europe's shifting ESG leadership: Is Europe's reputation as the regulatory powerhouse of ESG under threat as the EU recalibrates its approach to balance climate ambition with economic competitiveness?

Market realities for ESG-labelled funds: Why has 2025 seen record outflows from ESG-labelled funds and a cooling of the sustainability loans and bonds market—and does this signal the end of green finance?

The rise of ESG and climate litigation: With the new wave of climate and ESG litigation, what are the growing risks for directors and boards, and which sectors are now in the firing line?

Supply chain transparency challenges: What are the real-world challenges of achieving supply chain transparency, and why might the next competitive advantage lie in the ability to trace and prove responsible sourcing?

The future of ESG in the boardroom: Will ESG still be a boardroom talking point in 2040, or will it simply become part of normal business practice?

Navigating divergent regulations: What are the practical strategies to navigate diverging ESG regulations across the U.S. and Europe, including tailoring disclosures and managing legal risks in different markets?

The centrality of governance: Why is robust governance now central to ESG, and how can it protect businesses from reputational and legal pitfalls in a rapidly changing environment?

Looking ahead: What is the future of sustainability, disclosure, and corporate responsibility—and what should businesses be doing now to stay ahead?

Join us for a frank and insightful discussion on the future of ESG, the emerging challenges and evolving opportunities ahead, and the practical implications for global businesses in a rapidly changing landscape. Click below to listen.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.