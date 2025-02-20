Eastern District Of Texas Stays Injunction Against Enforcement Of BOI Reporting Requirements

The last nationwide injunction against enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act's Beneficial Ownership Information ("BOI") reporting requirements has been stayed by Judge Kernodle of the Eastern District of Texas. In the order, Judge Kernodle indicated that the Supreme Court of the United States' ruling in McHenry v. Texas Top Cop Shop, Inc. necessitated that the nationwide injunction he had previously granted be lifted. Although the government has not commented since today's ruling was announced, FinCEN previously published an Alert indicating that a thirty-day extension would be granted in the event the nationwide injunction were lifted. We will provide further updates about the status of the BOI reporting deadline as they become available.

