4 Best Practices For A Successful Day 1

Day 1 – the day after the deal is signed – of a merger or acquisition transaction sets the tone for integrating two organizations. While long-term goals like cost savings and growth synergies are important, Day 1 should focus on stability, business continuity, and building trust with employees, customers, and other stakeholders. Attempting major changes too soon risks destabilization and confusion. Here are four best practices to ensure a successful start.

1. Minimize Change

Day 1 is about maintaining stability—not overhauling operations. Focus on essentials like leadership announcements and regulatory filings. Preserve workflows and avoid restructuring to keep employees productive and confident.

Key areas to stabilize:

HR: Avoid significant organizational changes and focus on continuity while ensuring retention of key personnel.

IT: Ensure critical systems (email, file sharing, customer software) are functional. Save migrations or integrations for later.

Finance: Maintain payroll, invoicing, and vendor payments processing, while ensuring appropriate cash management. Postpone changes to reporting systems to prevent disruptions.

Supply Chain & Operations: Maintain supplier relationships and avoid renegotiating contracts to ensure smooth operations. Keep production, service, and distribution steady. Resist reorganizing teams or altering strategies.

Legal: Verify compliance with contracts, regulatory and import / export requirements but defer structural legal changes until thoroughly reviewed.

2. Build Stakeholder Confidence

Stakeholders—employees, customers, suppliers, and investors—must trust the new organization. Clear, consistent communication is critical.

Stakeholder tips:

Employees: Address concerns about job security and roles. Host town halls to provide clarity.

Customers: Reinforce "business as usual." Share direct updates with key clients to assure service quality.

Suppliers: Confirm that payment terms and contracts will be honored.

Confirm that payment terms and contracts will be honored. Investors: Highlight stability and reaffirm the vision for long-term growth and profitability. An integration roadmap and investor call can ease concerns.

3. Defer Synergy Initiatives

Synergies—like cost savings or efficiency improvements—drive M&A deals but shouldn't take center stage on Day 1, although typically are implemented within the first 100 days. However, prematurely pursuing them can disrupt operations and damage morale.

Synergy guidelines:

HR: Avoid layoffs or policy and benefit changes. shifts. Reassure employees that benefits and roles remain intact, with updates to follow, while the future state model is defined.

IT: Keep core systems operational; consolidate infrastructure later.

Finance: Avoid early cost-cutting that could create tax or reporting issues.

Avoid early cost-cutting that could create tax or reporting issues. Operations: Maintain production and distribution to meet demand and ensure quality.

4. Launch a Command Center

Even the best plans face hiccups. A command center acts as a central hub for resolving issues quickly and keeping communication clear.

Command center essentials:

HR: Handle questions on compensation, benefits, and policies with clarity and empathy.

IT: Be ready to solve access and system issues immediately.

Finance: Resolve payroll and payment queries quickly to avoid disruptions.

Resolve payroll and payment queries quickly to avoid disruptions. Supply Chain & Operations: Establish communications with key suppliers and vendors and provide end to end supply chain visibility for potential issues or disruptions.

Establish communications with key suppliers and vendors and provide end to end supply chain visibility for potential issues or disruptions. Customer Service: Provide easy access to customers to answer questions and address any service issues.

