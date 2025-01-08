CTA UPDATE: No Action Needed Yet – Mandatory CTA Filings Are "OFF" For Now

On December 26, 2024, the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
VACATED a ruling early this week to stay the nationwide injunction
enjoining the U.S. government from enforcing the Corporate
Transparency Act (the "CTA") and the corresponding
reporting requirements. This newest court development turns the
mandatory reporting requirement back to "off," according
to the Court for the purpose of preserving the "the
constitutional status quo while the merits panel considers the
parties' weighty substantive arguments."
The CTA requires that certain corporations, LLCs, and other entities make disclosures to the U.S. Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") regarding beneficial ownership (defined to include at least 25% ownership or substantial control over a subject entity). Mandatory reporting is now on hold until further court action. This decision is one of several pending in the federal courts, including at the appellate level. Further legal proceedings in this and other related cases may alter or impact this case. Updates from FinCEN can be found here, https://fincen.gov/boi.
Consistent with our previous guidance on the CTA, Lewis Roca will advise clients on CTA compliance only if Lewis Roca and the client have expressly agreed in writing to an engagement for that purpose.
