Alert – The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) – An Update

Referencing our alert, The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA): What Your Business Needs to Know for 2024 – Dilworth Paxson LLP, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has announced that it has updated its Frequently Asked Questions in the following areas:

A. General Questions

Access to BOI (A3 and A6)

B. Reporting Process

Who Can File a BOI Report (B7 and B8)

Unauthorized Practice of Law (B9)

How to Report Multiple Beneficial Owners and Company Applicants (B10)

C. Reporting Company

What Are Considered Similar Offices (C17)

Corporate Conversion (C18)

Registering in Multiple States (C19)

D. Beneficial Owner

Number of Beneficial Owners (D1i)

No Beneficial Owners with Ownership Interest (D1ii)

Community Property (D18)

F. Reporting Requirements

Acceptable Identification Documents (F5i, F5ii, F15)

Reporting Company Address (F12)

Address Confidentiality Programs (F14)

L. Reporting Company Exemptions

Subsidiary Exemption (L3i, L6)

PIV Exemption (L10)

Operating from a Personal Residence (L11)

M. FinCEN Identifier

FinCEN Identifier Use and Updates (M2 and M5i)

N. Third-Party Service Providers

Third-Party Service Providers (N4)

The entire set of FAQs can be accessed at https://www.fincen.gov/boi-faqs

