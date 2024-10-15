ARTICLE
15 October 2024

Alert – The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) – An Update

DP
Dilworth Paxson LLP

Contributor

Referencing our alert, The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA): What Your Business Needs to Know for 2024 – Dilworth Paxson LLP, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has announced that it has updated its Frequently Asked Questions in the following areas:

A. General Questions

  • Access to BOI (A3 and A6)

B. Reporting Process

  • Who Can File a BOI Report (B7 and B8)
  • Unauthorized Practice of Law (B9)
  • How to Report Multiple Beneficial Owners and Company Applicants (B10)

C. Reporting Company

  • What Are Considered Similar Offices (C17)
  • Corporate Conversion (C18)
  • Registering in Multiple States (C19)

D. Beneficial Owner

  • Number of Beneficial Owners (D1i)
  • No Beneficial Owners with Ownership Interest (D1ii)
  • Community Property (D18)

F. Reporting Requirements

  • Acceptable Identification Documents (F5i, F5ii, F15)
  • Reporting Company Address (F12)
  • Address Confidentiality Programs (F14)

L. Reporting Company Exemptions

  • Subsidiary Exemption (L3i, L6)
  • PIV Exemption (L10)
  • Operating from a Personal Residence (L11)

M. FinCEN Identifier

  • FinCEN Identifier Use and Updates (M2 and M5i)

N. Third-Party Service Providers

  • Third-Party Service Providers (N4)

The entire set of FAQs can be accessed at https://www.fincen.gov/boi-faqs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

