Strategies: Building The Off-ramp To Prepare For A Successful Exit

An exit is often described as the finish line. But for founders, a sale is rarely just a closing date or a headline purchase price. It is a negotiation over how much of that price becomes real economic value, how much liability she’ll continue to carry and what role she plays, if any, after closing.

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An exit is often described as the finish line. But for founders, a sale is rarely just a closing date or a headline purchase price. It is a negotiation over how much of that price becomes real economic value, how much liability she’ll continue to carry and what role she plays, if any, after closing.

For many founders, selling the company they built is a defining accomplishment, a financial milestone, and a deeply personal transition. But wanting a sale is not the same as being ready for one. Once a buyer is at the table, particularly a strategic or private equity group, a founder is often negotiating against a party that has run this playbook before.

That does not mean the founder is powerless, it means preparation matters. A founder who understands her leverage, numbers, deal terms and non-negotiables is better positioned to protect the value she created and negotiate the exit she earned, on her terms.

The purchase price is the headline, not the story. Taxes, debt repayment, holdbacks, working capital adjustments, earn-outs, indemnification obligations, the list goes on, can all materially change what a founder takes to the bank. A higher price paired with aggressive clawbacks or unrealistic earn-out metrics can be worth less than a lower price with cleaner terms.

The economics rarely stop at closing. When the deal includes earn-outs, rollover equity, or an ongoing employment arrangement, two negotiations are happening at once: the sale of their company and the rules that govern what happens next.

That shifts the focus from price to value: What do I get, when, and what conditions apply? From there, the negotiation becomes strategic, not a reaction to a number.

Buyers are not just buying past performance. They are buying brand equity, customer loyalty, growth potential, talent and often the founder’s judgment. Leverage comes from understanding not only what they want, but why, and it extends well beyond signing.

Many buyers want the founder to stay after closing. That may be flattering, but it also marks a legal and practical shift: she can go from owner to employee overnight, still responsible for growth and the brand, but without the same authority.

If compensation depends on post-closing performance, control matters: Who sets the budget, approves hires, or changes pricing and strategy? And what happens if those decisions reduce the earn-out? Those issues should be negotiated before closing, not left for later.

The founders who fare best take control of the deal before the deal takes control of them, and that starts long before a term sheet. Preparation is strategy, waiting until diligence is underway is damage control. A sale will convert what a founder built into cash, equity, a role, or a clean break. The purchase price starts that conversation, but which of those, and on what terms, is the real negotiation. The founders who understand that early dictate the terms instead of reacting to them.

Strategies is a regular Bizwomen feature curated and edited by Ellen Sherberg and written by individual contributors. Sherberg is a longtime reporter, editor and publisher at American City Business Journals, Bizwomen’s parent company.

Originally published by Bizwomen.

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