FinCEN Finalizes Exemption Of U.S. Companies From Beneficial Ownership Reporting

After years of litigation, shifting deadlines, and regulatory uncertainty, the saga of the Corporate Transparency Act (“CTA”) has reached a significant milestone. On August 11, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) issued a final rule exempting domestic companies and U.S. persons from the CTA’s beneficial ownership information (“BOI”) reporting requirements. The final rule, which became effective on August 14, 2026, adopts and expands the interim final rule that was issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in March of 2025.

Under the final rule, U.S. companies are not required to file BOI reports, and reporting companies are not required to report the BOI of U.S. person beneficial owners or U.S. persons who helped foreign companies register to do business in the U.S. The rule also eliminates the requirement for U.S. persons who previously obtained a FinCEN ID to update or correct their information and exempts foreign pooled investment vehicles registered in the United States from reporting the BOI of any U.S. person in control of the vehicle. FinCEN has announced that it will delete previously reported BOI of U.S. persons and domestic companies from its database and will notify the public on its website once that process is complete. Reporting obligations will continue to apply to foreign companies registered to do business in the United States with respect to their non-U.S. person beneficial owners and non-U.S. person company applicants.

For now, domestic businesses can set aside their CTA BOI compliance efforts. However, it is worth noting that a future administration could reverse course and reinstate BOI reporting requirements for U.S. companies through new rulemaking. Businesses should continue to monitor developments. Adams & Reese will continue to track further guidance from FinCEN and any legislative or regulatory changes.

For more details on what the final rule covers, and what obligations remain for foreign entities, FinCEN has published a helpful Q&A on the final rule. For a history of the CTA’s BOI reporting requirements and the litigation that preceded this final rule, see our prior client alerts on this topic.

Prior Alerts: