Update: NJ Watchdog Reform Legislation Shelved; Office Of Inspector General Floated

In a fairly remarkable turn of events, New Jersey Senate President Nicholas Scutari announced yesterday that he is pulling his proposed legislation, S. 4924, to transfer investigative and subpoena powers of the State Comptroller to the State Commission of Investigation. Instead, he intends to pursue legislation to re-establish an Inspector General in the next legislative session in 2026.

This move follows intense criticism at and after a marathon lame duck legislative hearing last week. Criticism centered on the substance of the proposal and the process by which it was considered, including the treatment of witnesses at the legislative hearing.

This development is expected to allow for more fulsome and considered discussion among stakeholders about how best to re-organize New Jersey's government watchdog functions. It is sure to give Governor-Elect Mikie Sherrill control of the issue as she transitions into office on January 20.

Stay tuned for further developments on this and the Governor-Elect's plans more generally for the State's Department of Law and Public Safety post-transition. Like New Jersey's Governor, New Jersey's Attorney General possesses some of the broadest powers in the nation, with wide-ranging responsibility for State Police, licensing boards and many other government functions well beyond prosecuting crimes and advising state agencies. We will continue to provide updates on what her nominees and priorities mean for companies doing business in New Jersey.

