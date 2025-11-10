ARTICLE
10 November 2025

Space Business Review October 2025

ML
October 8 – Launch company Stoke Space Technologies, Inc. raised $510m in a Series D investment round led by U.S. Innovative Technology Fund, with participation from Washington Harbour Partners LP...
Dara A. Panahy and Bijan Ganji
October Investment and Financing Activity

October 8 – Launch company Stoke Space Technologies, Inc. raised $510m in a Series D investment round led by U.S. Innovative Technology Fund, with participation from Washington Harbour Partners LP, General Innovation Capital, LLC and others.

October 9 – Beijing Tianbing Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese launch services company, raised $350m in pre-D and Series D funding in an investment round featuring Jigang Group Co., Ltd. and Bank of China Asset Management, among others.

October 16 – German launch services start-up HyImpulse Technologies GmbH raised €45m through a €15m Series A funding round and a €30m debt financing.

