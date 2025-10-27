ARTICLE

U.S. Private Equity Market Recap - October 2025

RG Ropes & Gray LLP More Contributor Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul.

Take privates: The number of take-private deals jumped in Q3 2025, reaching the highest quarterly total since Q2 2022. YTD deal value for take privates has already surpassed the full-year totals for both 2024 and 2023.