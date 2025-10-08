ARTICLE
8 October 2025

Federal Courts In Texas Issue New CM/ECF Rules Regarding Sealed Documents

In orders issued separately on September 24, 2025, the Northern, Eastern, and Southern Districts of Texas identified new rules regarding the service of sealed documents in those courts
Mandi Phillips
In orders issued separately on September 24, 2025, the Northern, Eastern, and Southern Districts of Texas identified new rules regarding the service of sealed documents in those courts. While the filing of sealed documents in these courts will continue to be through CM/ECF under existing procedures, sealed documents will no longer be accessible electronically. Accordingly, the service of sealed documents cannot be accomplished via CM/ECF but must be served through other appropriate means as set forth in the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

In the Eastern District of Texas, Chief Judge Mazzant's order further advises that "The court will serve sealed documents in paper form by mail or other appropriate means" and that requests for sealed documents filed by parties, made by a party entitled to access, "should be made to the filer" and "requests made to the Clerk's Office can only be processed for the fee set forth in the Judicial Conference's fee schedule."

The Western District previously enacted a local rule precluding service of sealed documents through CM/ECF.

The individual orders can be found as follows:

