FCC Annual Regulatory Fees Due By September 25, 2025 – 25% PENALTY Fee For Late Payment

TIME-SENSITIVE REGULATORY COMPLIANCE NOTICE:

Annual Regulatory Fees Payable to the Federal Communications Commission Due No Later than September 25, 2025

On August 29, 2025, the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") has released its second Report and Order for the assessment and collection of regulatory fees for Fiscal Year 2025. The FCC aims to collect a total of $390.2 million by September 25, 2025 (less than 30 days after the order is approved & published in the Federal Register).

Nearly all FCC licensees and other regulated entities must pay regulatory fees annually to offset costs associated with the FCC's enforcement, public service, international, policy, and rulemaking activities. Fee amounts change each year and vary based on the type of business activity a Company is engaged in and/or the regulated services it provides. If the sum total of all regulatory fees to be paid is $1,000 or less, including fees due from all FRNs associated with the same TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number), the FCC considers the company to be de minimis, and no regulatory fee payment is due.

If your Company has a 499 Filer ID, your Company will almost certainly owe annual FCC Regulatory Fees. You should act now to determine how much is owed, confirm the accuracy of assessed fees, and make timely payment arrangements.

Regulatory fee payments MUST BE RECEIVED by the Commission via the CORES payment system no later than 11:59 PM, Eastern Daylight Time, on September 25, 2025.

Any entities that fail to pay their regulatory fees on time may be subject to penalties, interest, and administrative charges. Additionally, regulatory fee payors must provide all financial documentation when filing requests for waivers, reductions, deferrals, or installment payments to avoid any penalties.

Moreover, the FCC has outlined installment payment plans for entities facing difficulty, where the lowest interest rate allowed by law can be applied, and the usual down payment requirement may be waived. However, if payments are missed or delayed, penalties could still apply.

ALERTS:

The Commission will not mail or e-mail invoices to your Company for the regulatory fees it owes. It is YOUR responsibility to determine the fees owed (regardless of the amount posted on the Fee Filer system).

Failure to pay FCC Annual Regulatory fees by the posted deadline will result in a 25% late penalty fee!!

Once a late penalty is imposed, it will be difficult (if not futile) to waive.

