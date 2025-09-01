Claims Management Requires Top Speed

Why It Matters

Quick claims handling isn't just good service. It's financial survival, especially with deductibles and retentions on the line. The faster your company can settle a matter, the less expensive it likely will be.

By the Numbers

85% of auto bodily injury claims get attorney representation within 14 days, per recent study

of auto bodily injury claims get attorney representation within 14 days, per recent study $2.5 billion spent by billboard attorneys on 26.9 million ads

spent by billboard attorneys on 26.9 million ads 71% of claimants say attorneys pushed for additional medical treatment

of claimants say attorneys pushed for additional medical treatment 25% of claimants' say attorneys were "primarily responsible" for setting their treatment plan

The Bottom Line

Claims costs are skyrocketing while companies hemorrhage money on "cost of defense" payments, even for "no liability/no damage" claims.

The Fix

Speed wins everything:

Evaluate immediately when at fault

Get adjusters to claimants with checks in hand

Fix their cars and provide rentals fast

Report claims instantly

Reality check: Nothing drives claimants to attorneys faster than slow property damage response.

Call your claims adjuster or insurance broker today. Ask these critical questions:

What happens when an accident occurs tomorrow?

Can we deploy an independent adjuster to visit claimants immediately?

Do they have settlement authority?

How fast can we address car damage?

What's our rental car process?

The Big Picture

You must have a plan. Today.

In claims management, hesitation is expensive. Act first, save later.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.