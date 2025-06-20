ALERT: Pennsylvania's New Annual Report Requirement: What Your Business Needs To File For 2025

1. What is the new annual report requirement?

On November 3, 2022, Governor Wolf signed into law Act 122 of 2022. Among the many changes made by this legislation, Act 122 created an annual reporting requirement for most entities formed or registered to do business in Pennsylvania. This new annual report requirement replaces the filing that used to be required every 10 years.

The new annual report requirement begins this year. Failure to file your annual report could result in administrative dissolution, termination, or cancellation and loss of name protection.

2. What entities must file an annual report?

Almost every entity formed in Pennsylvania or registered to do business in Pennsylvania must file an annual report.

Exceptions include fictitious names, general partnerships that are not limited liability partnerships, authorities, financial institutions and credit unions, among others.

3. What information must be reported?

Each entity must provide its current: (i) name, (ii) jurisdiction, (iii) registered office address, (iv) principal office address, (v) name of at least one director, member, partner or similar, (vi) names and titles of the principal officers, and (vii) Pennsylvania entity number.

4. When are annual reports due?

The deadlines for filing your annual report are as follows, depending on entity type:

Corporations (for - and non-profit): June 30, 2025

Limited Liability Companies: September 30, 2025

LPs, LLPs, and other entity types: December 31, 2025

The annual report fee is $7 in most cases.

5. How do you file an annual report?

The annual report can be filed online at file.dos.pa.gov.

