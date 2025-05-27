Navigating Private Credit In The Middle East

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets.
The continued growth and diversification of the regional
economies, coupled with significant advancements in the legal
frameworks, have made the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia increasingly attractive destinations for private
credit providers looking to deploy capital. Despite this growing
interest, compared to the United States and Europe, the Middle East
remains a relatively untapped market and offers significant
opportunities for private credit providers
Careful navigation of the modernized legal frameworks can
deliver robust financing structures and help overcome risk
considerations which in the past may have acted as a barrier to
entry for certain private credit providers. In this context,
understanding the different legal frameworks, and the interplay
between them, is key for designing optimum funding structures.
This guide provides a high-level overview of some of the key
considerations for private credit providers looking to deploy
capital in the UAE (both onshore and in the two financial free
zones, DIFC and ADGM) or KSA.
Comparative overview of key considerations
"Onshore" UAE
Can a fund make a new loan to a borrower incorporated
in this jurisdiction without a banking license?
All forms of lending ostensibly require a license from the UAE
Central Bank. However, it is common for funds domiciled outside of
the UAE to lend without a license where the lender complies with
certain "tolerated practices." These tolerated practices
entail implementing limitations in respect of how the lender deals
with the borrower, to ensure a strict cross-border element, and
require that any marketing be conducted on a discrete and limited
basis to sophisticated borrowers only. These tolerated practices
are not codified in law, but reliance on them is market
practice.
The position is more nuanced for funds domiciled in the onshore
UAE and registered with the Securities and Commodities Authority
(SCA) as a credit fund. Whilst there is no exemption from the
Central Bank's prohibition on lending that applies to credit
funds, managers may get comfortable that the SCA framework provides
sufficient regulatory aircover.
Do taxes or other charges usually present a material
issue to a fund lending directly to, or taking credit support from,
a local company?
No. There are no withholding or stamp taxes.
Interest on borrowings is generally tax deductible up to 30% of
tax adjusted EBITDA.
Real estate mortgage registration fees can be significant.
Can interest and remuneration be agreed freely between
a fund and a borrower?
The parties are generally free to agree the interest rate and
remuneration. However, the following limitations may apply in the
context of any enforcement proceedings undertaken before the
onshore courts: (a) the onshore courts may be reluctant to uphold
provisions for the payment of interest where the rate exceeds 9%
per annum or the court otherwise considers the rate to be
unreasonable; and (b) the onshore courts are unlikely to uphold
provisions requiring the payment of compound interest.
Additional limitations may apply in cases where the fund is
licensed by the UAE Central Bank.
Can a fund directly hold security?
This will depend on the type of secured asset. For instance,
security over shares, real property and vehicles, as well as
commercial mortgages over the tangible and intangible elements of a
business, must be held by a bank or financial institution licensed
by the UAE Central Bank.
Security over other types of assets (such as security over
movable assets granted pursuant to the UAE Movables Security Law
and assignment of contractual rights) may be held by a non-licensed
fund.
Can a local company provide credit support for the
acquisition of its or its holding companies' shares?
There are prohibitions on joint stock companies and their
subsidiaries from providing credit support for the acquisition of
their own shares or the shares of their subsidiaries, subject to
certain exceptions.
Are there corporate benefit or similar issues which
potentially impair the granting of guarantees or security?
Corporate benefit need only be established in general terms.
Any concerns in this respect can be mitigated by obtaining
unanimous shareholder approval.
Is the enforcement regime relatively lender
friendly?
Due to the absence of self-help remedies and reliance on court
processes, "onshore" UAE has historically not been
regarded as a lender-friendly jurisdiction when it comes to
enforcement. However, recent changes to the law have introduced
self-help remedies for the enforcement of certain types of
security. These changes are generally regarded as helpful, but they
remain largely untested.
Structures providing for a swift enforcement through a single
point of enforcement can be implemented using holding companies
incorporated offshore or in DIFC or ADGM, with onshore security
being taken primarily for defensive purposes.
Is there a well-developed and sufficiently tested
insolvency regime in place?
The UAE Bankruptcy Law was first introduced in 2016 and most
recently updated in 2023.
While the updated UAE Bankruptcy Law remains in its relative
infancy, the recent updates to the law are viewed as significant
steps towards modernizing the UAE's approach to insolvency and
bankruptcy. During 2024, the first three major restructurings were
successfully implemented under the UAE Bankruptcy Law, with A&O
Shearman advising on all three. These successful outcomes have
instilled a degree of confidence in the UAE's bankruptcy
processes that was not previously present.
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
Can a fund make a new loan to a borrower incorporated
in this jurisdiction without a banking license?
All forms of lending ostensibly require a license from the
Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). However, a tolerated
practice exists through which a loan from a lender domiciled
outside of the DIFC, and which is originated pursuant to reverse
solicitation or that is offered to persons who qualify as
"Professional Clients" only, will ordinarily be held to
fall outside the DFSA's regulatory perimeter.
A DIFC-domiciled lender would need authorization from the DFSA
for Providing Credit, unless it is registered as a Private Credit
Fund.
Do taxes or other charges usually present a material
issue to a fund lending directly to, or taking credit support from,
a local company?
No. There are no withholding or stamp taxes.
Real estate mortgage registration fees can be significant.
Can interest and remuneration be agreed freely between
a fund and a borrower?
The parties are generally free to agree the interest rate and
remuneration. However, if an interest rate is deemed excessively
high, unreasonable or a penalty, it could potentially be challenged
in the DIFC courts
Can a fund directly hold security?
Yes.
Can a local company provide credit support for the
acquisition of its or its holding companies'
shares?
There are prohibitions in relation to public companies. Subject
to certain exceptions and conditions: (a) a public company and its
subsidiaries are generally prohibited from providing credit support
in relation to the acquisition of shares in itself; and (b) a
public company is generally prohibited from providing credit
support in relation to the acquisition of shares in its private
holding company.
Are there corporate benefit or similar issues which
potentially impair the granting of guarantees or
security?
Yes. Any concerns in this respect can be mitigated by obtaining
unanimous shareholder approval
Is the enforcement regime relatively lender
friendly?
Yes. The DIFC operates under an independent legal system based
on common law, separate from the onshore UAE's civil law
system. This provides a level of predictability and transparency
that is often favored by lenders. The DIFC also provides a
comprehensive framework for the creation, perfection, and
enforcement of security interests. This includes provisions for
self-help remedies, which can be particularly advantageous for
lenders seeking to enforce their security interests without lengthy
court procedures.
Structures providing for a swift enforcement through a single
point of enforcement can be implemented using holding companies
incorporated in the DIFC.
Is there a well-developed and sufficiently tested
insolvency regime in place?
The DIFC has its own insolvency regime, which is largely based
on the English insolvency law. The DIFC Insolvency Law provides for
various insolvency and restructuring options, such as company
voluntary arrangements, rehabilitation plans, administration,
receivership, liquidation and schemes of arrangement. The DIFC
Insolvency Law also incorporates the UNCITRAL Model Law on
Cross-Border Insolvency, which facilitates the recognition and
cooperation of foreign insolvency proceedings in the DIFC.
The DIFC insolvency regime is relatively well developed. The
DIFC courts have issued several judgments and orders in relation to
insolvency and restructuring matters.
Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM)
Can a fund make a new loan to a borrower incorporated
in this jurisdiction without a banking license?
All forms of lending ostensibly require a license from the
Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).
There is some uncertainty as to whether a lender domiciled
outside of the ADGM could make use of certain exemptions to these
licensing requirements. However, it is common for funds domiciled
outside of the ADGM to lend without a license where the lender
complies with certain "tolerated practices."
An ADGM-domiciled fund would need authorization from the FSRA,
unless registered as a Private Credit Fund.
Do taxes or other charges usually present a material
issue to a fund lending directly to, or taking credit support from,
a local company?
No. There are no withholding or stamp taxes.
Can interest and remuneration be agreed freely between
a fund and a borrower?
The parties are generally free to agree the interest rate and
remuneration. However, if an interest rate is deemed excessively
high, unreasonable or a penalty, it could potentially be challenged
in the ADGM courts.
Can a fund directly hold security?
Yes
Can a local company provide credit support for the
acquisition of its or its holding companies'
shares?
There are prohibitions in relation to public companies. Subject
to certain exceptions and conditions: (a) a public company and its
subsidiaries are generally prohibited from providing credit support
in relation to the acquisition of shares in itself; and (b) a
public company is generally prohibited from providing credit
support in relation to the acquisition of shares in its private
holding company
Are there corporate benefit or similar issues which
potentially impair the granting of guarantees or
security?
Yes. Any concerns in this respect can be mitigated by obtaining
unanimous shareholder approval.
Is the enforcement regime relatively lender
friendly?
Yes. Like the DIFC, the ADGM operates under an independent
legal system based on common law, separate from the onshore
UAE's civil law system. This provides a level of predictability
and transparency that is often favored by lenders.
The ADGM also provides a framework for the creation, perfection
and enforcement of security interests. This includes provisions for
self-help remedies, which can be particularly advantageous for
lenders seeking to enforce their security interests without lengthy
court procedures.
Structures providing for a swift enforcement through a single
point of enforcement can be implemented using holding companies
incorporated in the ADGM.
Is there a well-developed and sufficiently tested
insolvency regime in place?
The ADGM has a well-developed insolvency regime in place, which
is largely based on the English insolvency law and incorporates the
UNCITRAL Model Law on Cross-Border Insolvency. The ADGM offers a
range of insolvency and restructuring options, such as
administration, deeds of company arrangement, schemes of
arrangement, and liquidation.
The ADGM insolvency regime was recently tested by the
successful restructuring of NMC Healthcare Group, which was one of
the largest and most complex restructurings in the region.
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
Can a fund make a new loan to a borrower incorporated
in this jurisdiction without a banking license?
All forms of financing ostensibly require a license from the
Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA). However, a tolerated
practice exists in relation to the provision of financing by
overseas financiers on a cross-border basis to the extent that the
financier does not: (a) carry out any deposit-taking activity in
respect of KSA persons; or (b) undertake marketing of financing
services within KSA
Do taxes or other charges usually present a material
issue to a fund lending directly to, or taking credit support from,
a local company?
Withholding tax of 5% is applicable on interest/cost of
borrowing, but may be reduced to zero under applicable double tax
treaties.
Can interest and remuneration be agreed freely between
a fund and a borrower?
The parties are generally free to agree the commercial terms of
the facility and the return owed to the financier. Penalties and
compounding are not permissible. As the charging of interest is not
permissible under Shari'ah law, transactions are structured
using profit-sharing, leasing and other non-interest-based
mechanisms which achieve very similar economic outcomes to
conventional lending arrangements
Can a fund directly hold security?
This will depend on the type of secured asset. For instance,
security over land must be held by a person licensed by SAMA.
Security over other types of assets (such as security over bank
accounts) may be held by a non-licensed fund.
Where the primary route for enforcement is likely to be onshore
in KSA, it is usually advisable to appoint a local security agent
to hold the security
Can a local company provide credit support for the
acquisition of its or its holding companies' shares?
Upstream guarantees and other forms of credit support are not
prohibited per se, but there are corporate law challenges to be
navigated with respect to particular transactions. There is little
market precedent for credit support for the acquisition of a
company's own shares.
Are there corporate benefit or similar issues which
potentially impair the granting of guarantees or
security?
Yes, corporate benefit and similar issues must be taken into
account when considering upstream guarantees or security
Is the enforcement regime relatively lender
friendly?
Due to limited self-help remedies, reliance on court processes
and limited available court precedent, KSA is still viewed as a
relatively challenging jurisdiction for financiers when it comes to
enforcement.
Structures providing for a swift enforcement through a single
point of enforcement can be implemented using holding companies
incorporated offshore, with onshore security being taken primarily
for defensive purposes.
Is there a well-developed and sufficiently tested
insolvency regime in place?
The insolvency regime of KSA is governed by the Saudi
Bankruptcy Law of 2018. This law represents a significant reform in
KSA's approach to insolvency, aiming to provide a structured
and transparent framework for dealing with financial distress and
insolvency situations.
Whilst there have been several high-profile restructurings and
liquidations under this law, there remains uncertainty and
complexity in its application and interpretation which can impact
its effectiveness and predictability. The available procedures do
not afford financiers with the level of control to which they may
be accustomed in more established jurisdictions.
