ARTICLE
6 May 2025

Don't Forget! Today (5/1) Is The Deadline To File Annual Reports For Florida Entities

LD
Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed

Contributor

Each year, all Florida corporations, limited liability companies, limited partnerships, and limited liability partnerships...
United States Florida Corporate/Commercial Law
Andrew P. Kelly and Connor O'Brien
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Each year, all Florida corporations, limited liability companies, limited partnerships, and limited liability partnerships (either domestic entities or foreign entities qualified to do business in Florida) are required to file an annual report with the Florida Department of State's Division of Corporations, together with the associated annual fee that varies based on the type of entity.

As 2025 plows onward, remember that failure to file this report by 11:59 PM this evening, May 1st, will result in a $400 late fee being assessed. Furthermore, failure to file and remit all fees by the third Friday in September will result in administrative dissolution of the entity by the state (requiring additional filings and fees to reinstate the entity).

Remember to complete those last-minute filings today before the deadline. Feel free to reach out to the Lowndes Corporate Group for assistance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andrew P. Kelly
Andrew P. Kelly
Photo of Connor O'Brien
Connor O'Brien
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
