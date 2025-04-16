ARTICLE
16 April 2025

Supply Chain Strategy: A Permanent Seat At The Top Table

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
The global supply chain has faced unprecedented disruptions, exposing vulnerabilities and reshaping consumer demands. These challenges forced companies to rethink their strategies...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Craig Bowen and Geraint Thomas

The global supply chain has faced unprecedented disruptions, exposing vulnerabilities and reshaping consumer demands. These challenges forced companies to rethink their strategies and elevate supply chain conversations, making resilience a cornerstone of survival.

Now, however, there is a risk of reverting to outdated practices—letting your supply chain strategy become a second-class priority once more. Yet, the lessons of the past are clear. To thrive in today's ever-evolving global market, your supply chain must remain a central, strategic focus.

Supply Chain Disruptors

As businesses navigate the aftermath of recent upheavals, we are likely to remain in a period of continued disruption, with disruptive factors ebbing and flowing but seemingly here to stay.

1612178a.jpg

Yet, supply chain strategy is not a high priority in the UK.

Despite recent experiences and the persistent level of disruptive factors, many businesses in the UK do not identify the supply chain as a cause for concern. Data shows that increasing supply chain resilience remains a low priority.

1612178b.jpg

So, What Should Businesses Do?

Characteristics of Success

Proactive businesses seeking to increase operational resilience and enhance their supply chain strategy can learn valuable lessons from other businesses.

1612178c.jpg

How Ankura Can Help

Ankura empowers clients to develop robust supply chain strategies whilst enhancing operational efficiency and resilience. Our hands-on, collaborative approach, coupled with decades of relevant experience, makes Ankura the ideal partner to navigate the complex disruptions faced by today's supply chain operators.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Craig Bowen
Craig Bowen
Photo of Geraint Thomas
Geraint Thomas
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More