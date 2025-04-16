Supply Chain Strategy: A Permanent Seat At The Top Table

The global supply chain has faced unprecedented disruptions, exposing vulnerabilities and reshaping consumer demands. These challenges forced companies to rethink their strategies and elevate supply chain conversations, making resilience a cornerstone of survival.

Now, however, there is a risk of reverting to outdated practices—letting your supply chain strategy become a second-class priority once more. Yet, the lessons of the past are clear. To thrive in today's ever-evolving global market, your supply chain must remain a central, strategic focus.

Supply Chain Disruptors

As businesses navigate the aftermath of recent upheavals, we are likely to remain in a period of continued disruption, with disruptive factors ebbing and flowing but seemingly here to stay.

Yet, supply chain strategy is not a high priority in the UK.

Despite recent experiences and the persistent level of disruptive factors, many businesses in the UK do not identify the supply chain as a cause for concern. Data shows that increasing supply chain resilience remains a low priority.

So, What Should Businesses Do?

Characteristics of Success

Proactive businesses seeking to increase operational resilience and enhance their supply chain strategy can learn valuable lessons from other businesses.

How Ankura Can Help

