Salesforce CPQ And The Shift To Revenue Cloud: What To Do Next

The Salesforce CPQ landscape has been rapidly evolving,(1) while some companies are still struggling with customization and scaling issues, and the newly introduced Salesforce Revenue Cloud offers a holistic solution.

In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 18 global offices.

Riveron teams bring industry perspective and a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress.

Founded in 2006, Riveron professionals simplify and solve complex business problems. We partner with CFOs, private equity firms, and other stakeholders to maximize outcomes.

Through our Viewpoints series, Riveron experts share their opinion on current topics, business trends, and industry news.

The Salesforce CPQ landscape has been rapidly evolving,1 while some companies are still struggling with customization and scaling issues, and the newly introduced Salesforce Revenue Cloud offers a holistic solution. Revenue Cloud introduces a modern, AI-powered approach to managing the full revenue lifecycle. Built on Einstein 1, Revenue Cloud provides businesses with a scalable and flexible platform that enhances sales, pricing, quoting, and order management.

For companies with evolving revenue management needs — such as handling subscriptions, dynamic pricing strategies, and complex post-sale workflows like renewals, provisioning, and fulfillment — Revenue Cloud provides a scalable solution to bridge this gap. Revenue Cloud Advanced includes all the features from Product Catalog to CPQ, CLM Order Management, Fulfillment, and Invoice Configuration. Revenue Cloud Billings extends this capability by adding Billing and Payment processing features.

image

The Move to Revenue Cloud: End-of-Sale for Salesforce CPQ

Through our partnership with Salesforce, we can confirm that Salesforce CPQ has entered an End-of-Sale (EOS) phase but not the End-of-Life (EOL) phase. For new clients, Salesforce is now offering Revenue Cloud. Revenue Cloud includes two SKUs: Revenue Cloud Advanced and Revenue Cloud Billing. Salesforce will stop selling the CPQ product to new customers but will support existing customers with renewals or additional licenses. Current CPQ users can still use the product with the same level of support from Salesforce and be able to renew their subscription, but there won't be any feature enhancements for Salesforce CPQ.

What's next? If you are already using Salesforce CPQ or considering the next steps for Revenue Cloud, you should:

1 - Assess Your Current CPQ Implementation

Is your CPQ implementation meeting your current sales and pricing needs?

Are you experiencing bottlenecks or inefficiencies in your quoting process?

Do you have challenges with approval workflows, discounting, or contract renewals?

If your CPQ setup is highly customized and difficult to scale, you might benefit from Revenue Cloud's native integration capabilities and future-proofing potential.

2 - Understand Your Future Revenue Model

Are you shifting toward subscription-based, usage-based, or hybrid pricing models?

Do you need automated billing and revenue recognition capabilities?

Will you require greater financial compliance and forecasting tools?

Revenue Cloud provides deeper subscription and billing management, ensuring that your quote-to-cash process aligns with your business growth strategy.

3 - Consider the Benefits of a Unified Revenue Cloud Approach

If your organization currently relies on multiple tools for quoting, billing, and revenue management, consolidating under Revenue Cloud can reduce complexity and improve visibility.

By unifying CPQ, Billing, and Revenue Recognition, you eliminate silos and enhance collaboration between sales, finance, and customer success teams.

Revenue Cloud also integrates with Einstein AI and automation tools, providing predictive insights and efficiency gains.

4 - Plan for a Phased Transition

If you are already on Salesforce CPQ, explore ways to incrementally adopt Revenue Cloud features without disrupting your current processes.

Start by enhancing existing CPQ workflows before gradually integrating Billing, Subscription Management, and Revenue Recognition.

Ensure proper data migration and stakeholder alignment to make the transition smooth and effective.

Final Thoughts: The Future of CPQ Is Revenue-Centric

Salesforce CPQ remains a critical foundation for pricing and quoting, but the shift toward Revenue Cloud signals a broader transformation in how companies manage their entire revenue lifecycle.

Business leaders must think beyond CPQ implementation and embrace a comprehensive approach to revenue management. Revenue Cloud's unified capabilities, can help your business can unlock greater efficiency, scalability, and financial accuracy.

If you're still evaluating your organization's CPQ and revenue strategy, now is the time to act. Consider your long-term revenue goals, explore Revenue Cloud's expanded capabilities, and take a strategic approach to adoption.

The future of CPQ is no longer about pricing and quoting — it is about total revenue transformation. Will you be ready?

Footnote

1. Some background on the technology's evolution: Steelbrick CPQ was rebranded as Salesforce CPQ and has been the go-to product for businesses to automate and manage complex quoting and pricing processes. By enhancing Salesforce Sales Cloud, CPQ provided advanced capabilities for complex catalogs, product configurations, complex pricing, and quoting. As a managed package, add-ons can extend its capabilities — such as Salesforce Billing, which enhances and builds end-to-end functionality to support complex SAAS billing scenarios. Following the latest advancements, Salesforce built its full stack of capabilities on top of the core AI platform Einstein. In March 2024, Salesforce introduced Salesforce Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM), a unified solution which includes CPQ, Billing, and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). Salesforce renamed RLM as Revenue Lifecycle Advanced and then to Revenue Cloud in late 2024, which includes Revenue Cloud Advanced and Revenue Cloud Billing.