ARTICLE
13 March 2025

Treasury Department Limits Enforcement Of The Corporate Transparency Act

BS
Butler Snow LLP

Contributor

Butler Snow LLP logo
Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with more than 360 attorneys and advisors collaborating across a network of 27 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Butler Snow attorneys serve clients across more than 70 areas of law, representing clients from Fortune 500 companies to emerging start-ups
Explore Firm Details
The Treasury Department announced on March 2nd that it does not intend to enforce any penalties or fines against either U.S. citizens or domestic reporting companies and their beneficial owners...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Randall D. McClanahan,Douglas M. Weissinger, and John J. Healy III
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Treasury Department announced on March 2nd that it does not intend to enforce any penalties or fines against either U.S. citizens or domestic reporting companies and their beneficial owners under the Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA"). See the announcement here. Additionally, Treasury provided that it intends to issue a proposed rule that will narrow the scope of the CTA to only foreign reporting companies.

Just a few days before on February 27th, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced it would not take any actions to enforce upcoming beneficial ownership reporting deadlines and that it intended to revise deadlines and reporting requirements. Treasury's March 2nd statement obviously goes much further.

The legal challenges to the enforceability of the CTA have been much chronicled. It is likely that the constitutionality of Treasury's decision to limit the scope of the CTA will also be challenged, based on subsequent comments by various interest groups.

We now await the Treasury Department's issuance of the proposed rule. At this moment, it appears that the CTA will not be enforced against U.S. citizens or domestic reporting companies and their beneficial owners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Randall D. McClanahan
Randall D. McClanahan
Photo of Douglas M. Weissinger
Douglas M. Weissinger
Photo of John J. Healy III
John J. Healy III
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More