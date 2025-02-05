ARTICLE
5 February 2025

CTA Reporting Voluntary While U.S. Supreme Court Reviews Injunction

HM
Honigman

Contributor

Honigman logo

Honigman is a business law firm that operates with an eye towards responsiveness and innovation in all that we do. Founded in Detroit in 1948, we’ve expanded to include offices across Michigan, to Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Our sophisticated attorneys counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 legal practice areas. We’re proud to have recruited the best and brightest legal minds from across the United States – including from the U.S. Department of Justice, Am Law 50 firms, and leading global organizations – to help further strengthen our practice group expertise.

We’re proud of our promise to diversity, equity and inclusion; living that commitment every day with our clients and the community.

Explore Firm Details
On December 31, 2024, the government filed an application with the Supreme Court to stay the injunction that paused compliance with the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Brandy Bruyere and Angela Gamalski

On December 31, 2024, the government filed an application with the Supreme Court to stay the injunction that paused compliance with the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). In its brief, the government argued that the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas lacked the authority to issue a nationwide injunction that affected the rights of entities not party to the litigation. The Court responded by requesting that the Plaintiffs in the case file a response by January 10, 2025. With oral argument on the merits of the appeal scheduled for March 25, 2025, we believe there is a good chance that the Court leaves the injunction in place pending further proceedings in the Fifth Circuit.

FinCEN has provided guidance that reporting companies will not be subject to fines if they do not comply with the CTA while the injunction is in place. However, FinCEN continues to accept beneficial ownership reports on a voluntary basis, so any company concerned with being able to complete its compliance obligations in a potentially short timeframe has the option to report to FinCEN while the injunction remains in place. Because it is possible that the Supreme Court may lift the injunction, companies that would be subject to CTA reporting, particularly those with complex or substantial reporting obligations, should be ready to file should the injunction be lifted.

Please contact the Honigman Corporate Transparency Act Task Force or your regular firm attorney with questions regarding your company's filing considerations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brandy Bruyere
Brandy Bruyere
Photo of Angela Gamalski
Angela Gamalski
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More