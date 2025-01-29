ARTICLE
29 January 2025

EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive Transposition Update

RG
Ropes & Gray LLP

Contributor

Ropes & Gray LLP logo
Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul.
Explore Firm Details
Ropes & Gray – in conjunction with leading law firms across Europe – has published another update to its monthly CSRD Transposition Tracker. The Tracker describes Corporate Sustainability...
Worldwide Corporate/Commercial Law
Michael R. Littenberg and Marc Rotter
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Ropes & Gray – in conjunction with leading law firms across Europe – has published another update to its monthly CSRD Transposition Tracker. The Tracker describes Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive transposition activity across the 27 EU member states and three EEA EFTA countries. This update includes information and developments as of December 31, 2024, as well as additional commentary from the participating law firms. It also includes information regarding forward incorporation by reference by subsidiaries to consolidated parent company reports, translation requirements and publication requirements.

The updated tracker is available here.

So far, 20 countries have adopted legislation implementing the CSRD (at least in part) and another six have proposed legislation. Since the last update, Greece and Estonia approved implementing legislation.

The count is now down to four countries that have not launched a consultation: Austria, Malta, Portugal and Iceland.

Notwithstanding these developments, we continue to closely watch the omnibus process to amend the CSRD, including through combination with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and the Taxonomy Regulation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael R. Littenberg
Michael R. Littenberg
Photo of Marc Rotter
Marc Rotter
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More