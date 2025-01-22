Legal Challenges To The Corporate Transparency Act: What Businesses Need To Know (Podcast)

self

In this episode, Wiley attorneys Vesna Harasic-Yaksic and Ira Mirsky dive into the latest developments with litigation over the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and potential roads ahead. They also explore its origins, implications for businesses, and complexities of compliance. They discuss reporting requirements, exemptions, and how small businesses, in particular, are impacted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.