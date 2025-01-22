ARTICLE
Legal Challenges To The Corporate Transparency Act: What Businesses Need To Know (Podcast)

Vesna K. Harasic-Yaksic,Ira Mirsky,Brian Walsh
In this episode, Wiley attorneys Vesna Harasic-Yaksic and Ira Mirsky dive into the latest developments with litigation over the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and potential roads ahead. They also explore its origins, implications for businesses, and complexities of compliance. They discuss reporting requirements, exemptions, and how small businesses, in particular, are impacted.

Vesna K. Harasic-Yaksic
Ira Mirsky
Craig Smith
Brian Walsh
