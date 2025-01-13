ARTICLE
13 January 2025

Optimizing Med Spa For Private Equity Growth, With Amanda Roenius And Jessica Nunn (Podcast)

ML
McGuireWoods LLP

Contributor

McGuireWoods LLP logo
Explore Firm Details
McGuireWoods partner and host Geoff Cockrell and associate Amanda Roenius welcome Jessica Nunn, CEO of Maven Financial Partners, for a discussion about the convergence of med spas and private equity.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Geoffrey C. Cockrell

McGuireWoods partner and host Geoff Cockrell and associate Amanda Roenius welcome Jessica Nunn, CEO of Maven Financial Partners, for a discussion about the convergence of med spas and private equity.

Jessica describes key characteristics of the med spa arena, different membership models and drivers of profitability and explains why she expects the space to be more competitive in 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Geoffrey C. Cockrell
Geoffrey C. Cockrell
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More