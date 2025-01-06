ARTICLE
6 January 2025

Nationwide Preliminary Injunction For CTA Filings Lifted

SH
Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC

Contributor

Scott H. Novak

On December 23, 2024, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the injunction that stayed the enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act put into place by a federal judge in Texas. The result is that if you are required to file a Beneficial Owner's Report with FinCEN by year-end (entities that were in existence prior to 2024), you must accomplish that filing no later than December 31 to avoid potential penalties.

Scott H. Novak
