The New York Retail Worker Safety Act Compliance Requirements

The New York Retail Worker Safety Act, passed on September 4, 2024, is a new law aimed at enhancing the safety of retail workers and shoppers in response to the increasing threat of gun violence and other forms of violence in retail settings. Employers with locations in New York with ten or more retail employees in the state must comply with the law within 180 days of its enactment.

New York's initiative is reflective of other workplace violence prevention laws. A prominent example includes California's recent move, Senate Bill 553, the Workplace Violence Prevention Act, which made California the first state with a dedicated workplace violence prevention law. The New York Retail Worker Safety Act is among the first comprehensive state efforts to tackle the growing issue of workplace violence in the retail industry.

Key provisions

So, what exactly do the new rules for retail stores include?

Workplace violence prevention policy

Retail companies must implement a workplace violence prevention policy within 180 days of the law being signed, making the deadline March 3, 2025. The New York State Department of Labor (NY DOL) will provide a model policy and training program that employers can use or adapt to meet compliance standards. The policy must address risk factors, prevention strategies, and relevant legal protections. It also needs to be provided in writing in both English and the primary language specified by each employee.

Training requirements for the New York Retail Worker Safety Act

Employers must provide interactive workplace violence prevention training for all employees as well as a notice about the policy and the information presented in the training. This training must be conducted during onboarding and repeated annually, covering topics such as:

Information about the Retail Worker Safety Act

De-escalation techniques of workplace violence

Active shooter drills

Emergency procedures

Use of security alarms and panic buttons

Site-specific emergency exits and meeting locations

Panic buttons

Employers with over 500 retail employees nationwide must install panic buttons in their New York workplaces by January 1, 2027. These physical or mobile panic buttons are designed to alert emergency services when activated, transmitting the employee's location and contacting law enforcement. Mobile-based panic buttons must only be installed on employer-provided devices and cannot be used for employee tracking unless activated.

As New York and California spearhead efforts to legislate workplace violence prevention, other states are likely to follow suit. Retail employers nationwide should prepare for the growing trend toward enhanced safety regulations and consider proactive steps to align with these evolving standards.

Implementing the Retail Worker Safety Act highlights the importance of prioritizing employee safety in the retail industry. By setting clear guidelines and requiring mandatory training, the law aims to foster a safer and more secure working environment for retail employees. Employers are encouraged to stay informed on legislative changes and ensure compliance with new safety protocols to protect their workforce and promote a safety culture.

