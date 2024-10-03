Energy & Sustainability Compliance With The Corporate Transparency Act — October 2024

A reporting company's BOI report must include the following information about itself, its beneficial owner(s), and, if formed on or after January 1, 2024, its company applicant(s):

The reporting company's legal name and any trade names, its US street, city, and state address of its principal place of business, and its Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)/Employer Identification Number (EIN) (or similar identifying number).

Each beneficial owner's legal name, DOB, residential address, and unique identifying number from a US passport, state driver's license, or similar identifying document.

If applicable, each company applicant's legal name, DOB, residential, and unique identifying number from a US passport, state driver's license, or similar identifying document.

A beneficial owner is any individual who, directly or indirectly, exercises substantial control2over the reporting company or owns or controls at least 25% of the ownership interests3 of the reporting company. A reporting company will always have at least one individual with substantial control.

A company applicant is (1) the individual who directly filed the document that formed/registered the reporting company, and (2) if applicable, the individual who was primarily responsible for directing or controlling the filing of the formation/registration document. No reporting company will have more than two company applicants.

NOTE:Reporting companies and individuals may electronically apply for a FinCEN identifier, a unique identifying number provided by FinCEN, to streamline the reporting process. The same information outlined above must be provided when applying for a FinCEN identifier, but then the FinCEN identifier can be used on all BOI reports going forward in place of the otherwise required information.