Unpacking The New EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive FAQs

Dispelling the notion that everyone in Europe is on vacation in August, last Thursday, the European Commission released a draft notice containing 90 FAQs addressing various aspects of compliance...

Dispelling the notion that everyone in Europe is on vacation in August, last Thursday, the European Commission released a draft notice containing 90 FAQs addressing various aspects of compliance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. In this post, we discuss many of the FAQs, with a focus on those of the most interest to U.S.-based multinationals. Among others, these include several FAQs addressing non-EU parent consolidated reporting.

The FAQs are intended to clarify the interpretation of some aspects of the CSRD and, to a lesser extent, the first set of European Sustainability Reporting Standards adopted in connection with the CSRD. The FAQs are not intended to introduce additional requirements. The European Commission has indicated it may further update the FAQs.

Separately, EFRAG has continued to release ESRS Q&A explanations in response to questions submitted to EFRAG. The most recent set of 23 explanations was released on July 26. To date, EFRAG has released 93 explanations. EFRAG also has released materiality assessment and value chain guidance, as discussed in our posts here and here). EFRAG is the technical adviser to the European Commission that developed the draft ESRS. Its mission is to serve the European public interest in both financial and sustainability reporting by developing and promoting European views in the field of corporate reporting.

Scoping analysis

Use of current vs. prior financial reporting year. The financial year to be used for CSRD scoping is determined by the existing financial reporting rules in the member state where the undertaking has its registered office. These rules were adopted in connection with the transposition of the pre-existing Accounting Directive, rather than as part of the CSRD. (FAQ 1)

Parent-level reporting; subsidiary exemptions

Consolidation of EU subsidiaries in non-EU parent report. A multinational group based outside the European Union (a third-country undertaking) can consolidate reporting at the non-EU parent level in accordance with the ESRS applicable to EU entities, in which case the subsidiary EU undertakings generally would be exempt from reporting. In this scenario, the non-EU parent would be reporting as if it were an EU parent undertaking of a large group (reporting under Article 29a of the CSRD, rather than reporting as a third-country undertaking under Article 40a). Many third-country undertakings that ultimately will have a CSRD reporting obligation at the parent level have concluded that this approach is preferable for various reasons. If the parent undertaking is established in a third country, its consolidated sustainability reporting and the assurance opinion must be published in accordance with the law of the member state governing the subsidiary undertaking. In addition, disclosures required by Article 8 of the Taxonomy Regulation (covering the activities carried out by the EU subsidiary undertaking) must be included either in the management report of the subsidiary undertaking or in the consolidated sustainability report of the third-country parent undertaking. (FAQs 19, 44, 47 and 48)

Value chain reporting

Reasonable efforts. The concept of “reasonable effort” is used to determine when an undertaking must report an estimate of value chain information instead of reporting information collected from actors in its value chain. Reasonable effort should take into consideration the undertaking's specific facts and circumstances and the conditions of the external environment in which it operates. What constitutes reasonable effort is therefore likely to vary from undertaking to undertaking. The FAQ indicates that it is expected that undertakings will more frequently have recourse to the use of estimates in the first years of application and that the use of estimates will become less common over time. In all cases, the undertaking should consider whether the use of estimates is likely to affect the quality of the reported information (enhances the quality or alternatively is not appropriately reliable). The FAQ indicates that, when determining reasonable effort, the following criteria could offer useful guidance, alone or in combination: The size and resources of the reporting undertaking in relation the scale and complexity of its value chain; The technical readiness of the reporting undertaking to collect value chain information; The availability of tools to access and share value-chain information; The size and resources of the actor in the value chain; The technical readiness of the actor in the value chain; Level of influence and buying power; and Connected to the level of influence, the proximity of the actor in the value chain. (FAQ 29)

Taxonomy reporting

EU undertakings. In-scope reporting EU entities must include Article 8 Taxonomy Regulation disclosures in their sustainability statements. (FAQs 32 and 34)

In-scope reporting EU entities must include Article 8 Taxonomy Regulation disclosures in their sustainability statements. (FAQs 32 and 34) Non-EU parent reporting. A third-country parent undertaking reporting under Article 40a does not have a Taxonomy Regulation disclosure obligation. (FAQ 46) A third-country parent undertaking that chooses to publish a consolidated sustainability statement under Article 29a also is not required to report under the Taxonomy Regulation at the consolidated parent level. However, for the EU subsidiaries of the third-country parent to be exempted from their sustainability reporting requirements, Taxonomy Regulation disclosures covering the activities carried out by those EU subsidiaries must be included in their own management report or in the consolidated sustainability reporting of the third-country parent undertaking. (FAQ 47)

Other report logistics

Language requirements. EU undertakings must publish the sustainability statement included in their management report in a language specified by the laws of the applicable member state. (FAQ 35)

EU undertakings must publish the sustainability statement included in their management report in a language specified by the laws of the applicable member state. (FAQ 35) Digital tagging. The sustainability statement within the management report must comply with the EU's digital taxonomy requirements once adopted. (FAQs 36 and 38) Undertakings that have to include a sustainability statement in their management report also will be required to digitally tag their Taxonomy Regulation disclosures once the digital taxonomy requirements are adopted. (FAQs 37 and 38)

Assurance

Scope. The assurance opinion is based on a limited assurance engagement regarding compliance of the sustainability statement with the sustainability reporting requirements in the Accounting Directive, including compliance of sustainability reporting with the ESRS and the process carried out by the undertaking to identify the information reported pursuant to those ESRS (i.e., the double materiality assessment process and compliance with the electronic reporting format requirements) and the Taxonomy Regulation reporting requirements. The assurance provider is expected to perform procedures that enable it to conclude that no matter has come to its attention to cause it to believe that the information included in the sustainability statement is not fairly presented in all material respects in accordance with ESRS and that it is not compliant with the digital tagging and Taxonomy Regulation reporting requirements. The conclusion concerning fair presentation in all material respects in accordance with ESRS entails an opinion on whether the undertaking's sustainability statement, including the process to identify the information reported (i.e., the double materiality assessment process), is compliant with ESRS and whether the outcome of the process has resulted in the disclosure of all material sustainability-related impacts, risks and opportunities of the undertaking in accordance with ESRS. (FAQ 70)

Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation

Principal adverse impacts. A financial market participant may assume that an indicator reported as non-material by a CSRD reporter does not contribute to the corresponding indicator of principal adverse impacts in the context of the SFDR. In other words, the value of that investment does not need to be included in the numerator of the given SFDR principal adverse impact indicator. Under ESRS 1 paragraph 35, when an undertaking considers a specific datapoint derived from the SFDR to not be material, it must explicitly state that in its CSRD reporting. (FAQ 90)

