24 July 2024

Data Gathering For Best Results In Business Exit Planning (Podcast)

According to today's guest, preparing for a business exit should start the day you start the business.
According to today's guest, preparing for a business exit should start the day you start the business. Tune in to this episode when our host, Mary Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business exits, and Rob Wellendorf, President of Execso, give listeners insight into the essential data needed for successful business exit planning. While financial data is important, organizational data, market and industry data, legal and regulatory data, and more are equally important. Listen in to ensure you're well-prepared for a smooth transition into the next phase of your life.

