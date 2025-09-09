Psychic Readings And Legal Proceedings: Miss Cleo And Copyright Law

In the 1990s, commercials for pay-by-the-minute 1-900 phone services were ubiquitous, especially in the wee hours of the morning. In the era before social media and hookup apps, if you were lonely, it was late, and you craved human connection, these services were the only game in town. Most promised conversations of a decidedly adult nature, but others offered jokes, games, a chance to hear Jessica Hahn's side of the story and a daily affirmation from Hulk Hogan. By far the most famous of them all – operated by the plaintiff Psychic Readers Network, Inc. ("PRN") – featured Miss Cleo, the Jamaican-accented psychic who promised to reveal your future for just $4.99 a minute. With her colorful turbans, tarot cards, lively truth telling, and catchphrase "Call Me Now!", Miss Cleo (portrayed by the late Youree Dell Harris) became a pop culture icon.

In 2024, defendants A&E Television Networks and Hillionaire Productions aired a biopic titled Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall on the Lifetime Network. In the film, Robin Allen (known in music world as "The Lady of Rage") portrays Harris/Miss Cleo during her meteoric rise to stardom and subsequent crash after PRN was accused by the Federal Trade Commission and others of scamming customers. (In 2002 PRN agreed to forgive an estimated $500 million in outstanding consumer charges and pay a $5 million fine to settle with the FTC.)

PRN sued the defendants alleging that the film infringed upon the look, feel, and signature sass of Miss Cleo in violation of its copyright and trademark rights. It also brought various state law claims. Last week, Judge Dale E. Ho (S.D.N.Y.) granted the defendants' motion to dismiss.

PRN alleged that the film infringed the copyright in the "Miss Cleo Creatives" which it defined broadly as "television commercials, infomercials, press relations, campaigns, radio spots, books, tarot cards and numerous other materials all featuring the Miss Cleo character, portrayed by Ms. Harris, promoting its psychic service and products." However, PRN proffered copyright registrations for only three works: a tarot deck, a book, and a videocassette. The defendants claimed they had additional registrations, but the court refused to consider them, noting that it "would be patently unfair to force Defendants to defend against infringement claims for additional copyrighted titles it was unaware of until their Motion to Dismiss was two-thirds briefed."

After narrowing the copyrighted works at issue in the case, the court found that PRN's complaint failed to plead with sufficient specificity the elements of the defendants' film that allegedly infringed upon PRN's registered works. The complaint's vague and broad statements that the film infringed upon the "Miss Cleo Creatives" were "not enough to give the defendants fair notice of what the ... claim is and the grounds upon which it rests," in violation of FRCP 8. As the court put it:

"Rule 8 exists so that defendants need not resort to prognostication (e.g., scrying, divination, palmistry, etc.) to defend against claims brought against him. Here, allowing PRN's Complaint to stand would require Defendants to do just that."

Because the complaint did "not so much as even mention if, when, and where the three copyrighted works appear in the allegedly infringing biopic," dismissal was required.

In a footnote, the court refused to consider PRN's argument that the film also infringed upon a separate copyright in the Miss Cleo character since the complaint did not allege infringement of the character and PRN raised the argument for the first time in response to the motion to dismiss.

PRN also alleged that the biopic infringed upon its trademark rights in "Miss Cleo" in violation of Section 32 of the Lanham Act, which provides a remedy for infringement of registered trademarks. However, at the time the complaint was filed, PRN's subsidiary had applied for, but had not yet received, a registration. As a result, PRN was not a "registrant" at the time the case was filed and lacked statutory standing to bring a claim under Section 32. The fact that the mark eventually was registered did not cure the defect, since standing is measured at the time the suit is brought. (Interestingly, PRN did not bring a claim under Section 43(a) of the Lanham Act, which provides a remedy for false association of both registered and unregistered marks.)

With all federal claims dismissed, the court declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over PRN's state law claims.

Presumably, PRN will try to amend its complaint to better allege copyright infringement of both the Miss Cleo character (see this post and this post) and specific elements from its registered works. I asked my personal psychic – the Magic 8 Ball that sits on my desk – whether PRN ultimately will be able to prove copyright infringement and counter the fair use defense that the defendants will surely mount. It's answer: "REPLY HAZY, TRY AGAIN."

Psychic Reader Network v. A&E Television Network, LLC,2025 WL 2532292 (S.D.N.Y. Sept. 3, 2025).

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.